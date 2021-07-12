Pakistan Reports 1,808 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 975,092, against 913,873 recoveries and 22,597 deaths, leaving 38,622 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 1,808 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,015 tests—a positivity ratio of 3.8 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Centre overseeing Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Sunday urged citizens to ensure that all people over-50 were vaccinated against COVID-19. “Pakistan has [27 million] people who are 50 years or older. This age group is most vulnerable to serious health effects of COVID,” he said in a posting on Twitter. “So far [5.6 million] or 20.6% of these have gotten at least 1 dose of vaccine. Please encourage all in this age group to vaccinate as soon as possible,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 975,092 (Tests: 15,103,802)

Punjab – 348,309

Sindh – 347,478

Balochistan – 27,994

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 139,463

Islamabad – 83,764

Gilgit-Baltistan – 6,904

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 21,180

Deaths – 22,597

Recoveries – 913,873

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 975,092. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 15 to 22,597. At the same time, recoveries increased by 670 to 913,873, or 93.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 38,622 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,162 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,822. The province now has 348,309 confirmed cases; it reported 224 new infections after conducting 17,058 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were 71 new recoveries recorded, leaving 328,838 fully recovered, and 8,649 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 347,478; it reported 1,118 new infections on Monday after administering 15,998 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.98 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 5,607, while its recoveries rose by 256 to 317,667. Overall, the province now has 24,204 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 150 new infections after conducting 10,117 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.48 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 139,463. It recorded 3 new deaths and 101 recoveries, raising toll to 4,362 and recoveries to 133,321. There are currently 1,780 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday sustained its confirmed cases at 27,994 with 33 new infections after conducting 725 tests. There were no deaths and 65 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 317 fatalities and 26,834 fully recovered. There are now 843 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 117 to 83,764 after conducting 1,752 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.68 percent. There was 1 death and 46 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 784 casualties; 81,324 recovered; and 1,656 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 53 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 665 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.97 percent; it now has 6,904 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths and 88 recoveries, leaving 111 fatalities and 6,189 fully recovered people. There are currently 604 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 113 to 21,180 after administering 700 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.14 percent. There were no deaths and 43 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 594 fatalities and 19,700 fully recovered. It now has 886 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 187,642, 740 people, with over 4,049,289 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 171,597,756 patients of the 187.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.