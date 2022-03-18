Pakistan Reports 183 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,520,817, against 1,473,616 recoveries and 30,326 deaths, leaving 16,875 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 183 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 28,544 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,520,817. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 30,326. At the same time, recoveries increased by 788 to 1,473,616, or 96.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 16,875 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 525 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,545. The province now has 504,219 confirmed cases; it reported 77 new infections after administering 17,393 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.44 percent. There were 171 new recoveries recorded, leaving 487,770 fully recovered, and 2,904 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh remained stagnant at 572,868 on Friday after it reported no new infections with no tests. The province likewise reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 552,368 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 12,409 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 70 new cases after administering 7,478 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.94 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,503. It recorded 1 new death and 536 recoveries, raising toll to 6,307 and recoveries to 211,058. There are currently 1,138 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,454, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 194 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.52 percent. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,045 fully recovered. There are now 31 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,910, reporting 23 new cases after conducting 2,484 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.92 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,624 recovered; and 264 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 6 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 554 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.08 percent; it currently has 11,657 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 26 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,388 fully recovered people; and 78 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 441 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.36 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,206. There were 2 deaths and 15 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,363 fully recovered. It now has 51 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 466,530,577 people, with over 6,088,149 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 397,941,195 patients of the 466.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.