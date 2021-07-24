Pakistan Reports 1,841 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,001,875, against 924,782 recoveries and 22,971 deaths, leaving 54,122 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 1,841 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,636 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent.

The Sindh government, in a bid to curb the spread of coronavirus in the province amidst an ongoing surge, on Friday announced it would re-impose several restrictions from Monday, including closing all schools—barring previously scheduled examinations—and shuttering wedding halls and shrines. Additionally, the provincial government has decided to enforce an earlier decision to block the SIMs of unvaccinated adults, and block salaries of government employees who have not yet been vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,001,875 (Tests: 15,622,535)

Punjab – 352,153

Sindh – 363,101

Balochistan – 29,451

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 141,495

Islamabad – 85,351

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,639

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 22,685

Deaths – 22,971

Recoveries – 924,782

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,001,875. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 32 to 22,971. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,310 to 924,782, or 92.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 54,122 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,551 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,924. The province now has 352,153 confirmed cases; it reported 446 new infections after conducting 17,498 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.55 percent. There were 227 new recoveries recorded, leaving 330,528 fully recovered, and 10,701 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 363,101; it reported 919 new infections on Saturday after administering 10,032 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.16 percent. The province reported 8 deaths, raising toll to 5,793, while its recoveries rose by 489 to 322,418. Overall, the province now has 34,890 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 136 new cases after conducting 6,005 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 141,495. It recorded 6 new deaths and 101 recoveries, raising toll to 4,411 and recoveries to 134,650. There are currently 2,434 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 29,451 with 94 new infections after conducting 1,432 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.6 percent. There was 1 death and 61 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 322 fatalities and 27,692 fully recovered. There are now 1,437 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 121 to 85,351 after conducting 1,500 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.1 percent. There was 1 death and 157 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 790 casualties; 82,333 recovered; and 2,228 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 32 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 706 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.5 percent; it now has 7,639 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 208 recoveries, leaving 122 fatalities and 6,848 fully recovered people. There are currently 669 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 93 to 22,685 after administering 463 tests, a positivity ratio of 20.1 percent. There was 1 death and 67 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 609 fatalities and 20,313 fully recovered. It now has 1,763 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 194,066,268 people, with over 4,160,263 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 176,154,166 patients of the 194 million+ infected have recovered thus far.