Pakistan Reports 1,877 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 504,293 against 458,371 recoveries and 10,676 deaths, leaving 35,246 active cases

Pakistan on Monday recorded 1,877 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 34,524 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.44 percent.

China’s Sinopharm has sought permission from Pakistan for emergency use of its COVID-19 vaccine in the country. The company has applied for registration to the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan, and has submitted the complete data of clinical trials of its vaccine to it. Pakistan has already announced an intent to purchase 1.2 million doses of the corona vaccine from China.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 57,531, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 504,293 (Tests: 7,122,538)

Punjab – 145,508

Sindh – 226,338

Balochistan – 18,412

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 61,424

Islamabad – 39,242

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,880

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,489

Deaths – 10,676

Recoveries – 458,371

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 504,293. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 32 to 10,676. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,402 to 458,371, or 90.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 35,246 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,286 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 12 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,272. The province now has 145,508 confirmed cases; it reported 599 new infections after conducting 13,396 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.47 percent. There were 238 new recoveries recorded, leaving 130,358 fully recovered, and 10,878 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 226,338; it reported 829 new infections on Monday after conducting 10,571 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.84 percent. The province reported 6 new deaths, raising toll to 3,699, while its recoveries rose by 747 to 204,075. Overall, the province now has 18,564 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 276 new infections after conducting 5,798 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.76 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 61,424. It recorded 12 new deaths, raising toll to 1,740, while its recoveries have risen by 296 to 56,535. There are currently 3,149 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 18,412 with 39 new infections after conducting 537 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.26 percent. There were no deaths and 39 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 188 fatalities and 17,938 fully recovered. There are now 286 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 122 to 39,242 after conducting 3,546 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.44 percent. There were 2 deaths and 60 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 441 casualties; 36,765 recovered; and 2,036 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus on Monday after conducting 349 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.27 percent. It now has 4,880 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 5 recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,734 fully recovered people. There are currently 45 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 11 to 8,489 after conducting 327 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.36 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 235 fatalities and 7,966 fully recovered. It now has 288 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 90,691,625 people, with over 1,943,131 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 64,813,561 patients of the 90.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.