Pakistan Reports 189 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,523,590, against 1,485,085 recoveries and 30,340 deaths, leaving 8,165 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 189 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 30,417 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,523,590 (Tests: 27,328,286)

Punjab – 504,765

Sindh – 574,549

Balochistan – 35,468

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,860

Islamabad – 135,016

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,693

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,239

Deaths – 30,340

Recoveries – 1,485,085

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,523,590. Meanwhile, there were 4 deaths reported, raising toll to 30,340. At the same time, recoveries increased by 367 to 1,485,085, or 97.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,165 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 451 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,551. The province now has 504,765 confirmed cases; it reported 68 new infections after administering 16,460 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. There were 138 new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,216 fully recovered, and 998 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 574,549 on Saturday after it reported 82 new infections with 3,159 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. The province reported 1 death and 3 recoveries, leaving 8,094 deaths and 560,160 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,295 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 22 new cases after administering 8,577 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.26 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,860. It recorded 3 new deaths and 199 recoveries, raising toll to 6,312 and recoveries to 211,917. There are currently 631 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,468, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 230 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.43 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,077 fully recovered. There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,016, reporting 10 new cases after conducting 1,344 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent. There were no deaths and 20 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,839 recovered; and 155 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 5 new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 374 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.34 percent; it currently has 11,693 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,453 fully recovered people; and 49 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 1 new case of COVID-19 after administering 273 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,239. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,423 fully recovered. It now has 24 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 480,036,172 people, with over 6,143,155 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 414,278,088 patients of the 480 million+ infected have recovered thus far.