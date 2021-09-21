Pakistan Reports 1,897 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,227,905, against 1,137,656 recoveries and 27,327 deaths, leaving 62,922 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 1,897 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,231 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent.

Parliamentary Secretary for Health Dr. Nausheen Hamid on Monday said 10 percent of Pakistan’s population had been fully vaccinated, adding that 40 percent were partially vaccinated. In an interview with state broadcaster PTV, she appreciated the recent decline in national position, but urged the public to continue wearing face masks and avoiding crowded public spaces to curb the spread of COVID-19. “If the public ignores SOPs, the cases may rise again,” she warned.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,227,905 (Tests: 18,950,039)

Punjab – 423,670

Sindh – 451,448

Balochistan – 32,772

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 171,589

Islamabad – 104,348

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,257

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,821

Deaths – 27,327

Recoveries – 1,137,656

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,227,905. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 81 to 27,327. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,618 to 1,137,656, or 92.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 62,922 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,846 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 42 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,449. The province now has 423,670 confirmed cases; it reported 880 new infections after conducting 18,198 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.8 percent. There were 1,361 new recoveries recorded, leaving 389,260 fully recovered, and 21,961 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 451,448; it reported 661 new infections on Tuesday after administering 12,306 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. The province reported 19 deaths, raising toll to 7,289, while its recoveries rose by 514 to 414,270. Overall, the province now has 29,889 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 201 new cases after conducting 9,011 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 171,589. It recorded 14 new deaths and 293 recoveries, raising toll to 5,426 and recoveries to 159,194. There are currently 6,969 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,772 with 3 new infections after conducting 1,268 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.23 percent. There were no deaths and 71 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 32,167 fully recovered. There are now 261 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 106 to 104,348 after conducting 4,408 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 277 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 904 casualties; 100,788 recovered; and 2,656 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported 12 new cases after conducting 356 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent; it currently has 10,257 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,873 fully recovered people; and 202 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 34 to 33,821 after administering 684 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.97 percent. There were 4 deaths and 88 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 733 fatalities and 32,104 fully recovered. It now has 984 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 229,835,231 people, with over 4,713,636 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 206,515,718 patients of the 229.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.