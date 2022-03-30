Pakistan Reports 194 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,524,549, against 1,485,609 recoveries and 30,349 deaths, leaving 8,591 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 194 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 27,492 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.71 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,524,549 (Tests: 27,442,945)

Punjab – 504,962

Sindh – 575,109

Balochistan – 35,471

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,988

Islamabad – 135,058

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,700

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,261

Deaths – 30,349

Recoveries – 1,485,609

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,524,549. Meanwhile, there were 2 deaths reported, raising toll to 30,349. At the same time, recoveries increased by 136 to 1,485,609, or 97.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,591 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 432 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,554. The province now has 504,962 confirmed cases; it reported 36 new infections after administering 15,221 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.24 percent. There were 10 new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,429 fully recovered, and 979 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 575,109 on Wednesday after it reported 120 new infections with 4,671 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. The province reported no deaths and 37 recoveries, leaving 8,095 deaths and 560,214 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,800 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 20 new cases after administering 5,392 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,988. It recorded 1 new death and 62 recoveries, raising toll to 6,316 and recoveries to 212,078. There are currently 594 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday maintained its total confirmed cases at 35,471, reporting no new infections after conducting 236 tests. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,085 fully recovered. There are now 8 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,058, reporting 10 new cases after conducting 1,427 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.7 percent. There were no deaths and 14 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,023 casualties; 133,907 recovered; and 128 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 233 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.43 percent; it currently has 11,700 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,456 fully recovered people; and 53 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 312 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.24 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,261. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,440 fully recovered. It now has 29 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 485,592,235 people, with over 6,157,201 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 420,990,195 patients of the 485.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.