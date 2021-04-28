Pakistan Reports 201 Deaths Due to COVID-19 in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections reach 810,231, against 704,494 recoveries and 17,530 deaths, leaving 88,207 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 5,292 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 49,101 tests—a positivity ratio of 10.78 percent.

The Interior Ministry on Tuesday issued a notification announcing that intercity and interprovincial transport would be suspended nationwide from May 8-16 to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus. Similarly, it said all tourist destinations, shopping centers, parks, beaches and other public places would be shuttered to encourage citizens to stay at home during Eidul Fitr and avoid public gatherings.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 810,231 (Tests: 11,682,014)

Punjab – 296,144

Sindh – 280,356

Balochistan – 21,945

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 115,596

Islamabad – 74,131

Gilgit-Baltistan – 5,280

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 16,779

Deaths – 17,530

Recoveries – 704,494

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 810,231. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 201 to 17,530. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,678 to 704,494, or 86.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 88,207 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,214 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 127 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 8,224. The province now has 296,144 confirmed cases; it reported 2,676 new infections after conducting 20,665 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.95 percent. There were 1,524 new recoveries recorded, leaving 240,814 fully recovered, and 47,106 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 280,356; it reported 1,084 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 14,465 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.49 percent. The province reported 19 new deaths, raising toll to 4,624, while its recoveries rose by 626 to 263,265. Overall, the province now has 12,467 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 935 new infections after conducting 8,292 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.27 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 115,596. It recorded 45 new deaths and 2,006 recoveries, raising toll to 3,201 and recoveries to 100,051. There are currently 12,344 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 21,945 with 142 new infections after conducting 695 tests, a positivity ratio of 20.4 percent. There was 1 death and 114 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 233 fatalities and 20,464 fully recovered. There are now 1,248 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 327 to 74,131 after conducting 3,812 tests; a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. There were 5 deaths and 300 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 675 casualties; 60,821 recovered; and 12,635 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Wednesday recorded 8 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 323 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.48 percent; it now has 5,280 confirmed cases. The region reported no new deaths or recoveries, leaving 105 fatalities and 5,050 fully recovered people. There are currently 125 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 120 to 16,779 after conducting 849 tests, a positivity ratio of 14.13 percent. There were 4 deaths and 108 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 468 fatalities and 14,029 fully recovered. It now has 2,282 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 149,338,174 people, with over 3,148,894 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 127,009,337 patients of the 149.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.