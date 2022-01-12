Pakistan Reports 2,047 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,309,248, against 1,259,699 recoveries and 28,987 deaths, leaving 20,562 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,074 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 44,120 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent.

Experts with the World Health Organization have warned that administering booster doses of COVID-19 vaccines is not a “viable” strategy to counter new variants of the coronavirus, adding that new vaccines should be developed to better protect the public against transmission. Stressing that primary vaccination should be the top priority, they said existing vaccines should be updated to better target emerging variants, like Omicron, which has spread rapidly and has been detected in 149 countries so far. They also urged the development of inoculations that not only protect people who contract COVID-19 from serious illness, but also prevent people from catching the virus in the first place.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,309,248 (Tests: 23,935,232)

Punjab – 448,924

Sindh – 490,010

Balochistan – 33,664

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,842

Islamabad – 109,660

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,433

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,715

Deaths – 28,987

Recoveries – 1,259,699

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,309,248. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 13 to 28,987. At the same time, recoveries increased by 446 to 1,259,699, or 96.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 20,562 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 628 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,083. The province now has 448,924 confirmed cases; it reported 445 new infections after administering 18,966 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.35 percent. There were 77 new recoveries recorded, leaving 430,012 fully recovered, and 5,829 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 490,010; it reported 1,402 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 12,514 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.2 percent. The province reported 9 deaths and 286 recoveries, raising toll to 7,691 and total recovered to 469,208. Overall, the province now has 13,111 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 52 new cases after administering 8,062 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,842. It recorded 2 new deaths and 45 recoveries, raising toll to 5,945 and recoveries to 175,306. There are currently 591 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,664, reporting 3 new infections after conducting 284 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.06 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 367 fatalities and 33,263 fully recovered. There are now 34 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 109,660, reporting 165 new cases after conducting 3,616 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.56 percent. There were no deaths and 32 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 967 casualties; 107,741 recovered; and 952 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 219 tests; it currently has 10,433 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,243 fully recovered people; and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 459 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent, raising confirmed cases to 34,715. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 748 fatalities and 33,926 fully recovered. It now has 41 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 314,176,717 people, with over 5,521,515 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 261,737,647 patients of the 314.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.