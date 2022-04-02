Pakistan Reports 208 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,525,181, against 1,485,996 recoveries and 30,360 deaths, leaving 8,825 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 208 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 29,176 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.71 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,525,181 (Tests: 27,531,061)

Punjab – 505,087

Sindh – 575,473

Balochistan – 35,475

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 219,081

Islamabad – 135,083

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,708

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,274

Deaths – 30,360

Recoveries – 1,485,996

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,525,181. Meanwhile, there was 1 death reported, raising toll to 30,360. At the same time, recoveries increased by 72 to 1,485,996, or 97.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,825 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 374 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,557. The province now has 505,087 confirmed cases; it reported 33 new infections after administering 15,137 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.22 percent. There were 6 new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,462 fully recovered, and 1,068 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 575,473 on Saturday after it reported 142 new infections with 6,219 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.3 percent. The province reported no deaths and 25 recoveries, leaving 8,097 deaths and 560,417 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,959 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 19 new cases after administering 5,739 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.33 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 219,081. It recorded 1 new death and 25 recoveries, raising toll to 6,322 and recoveries to 212,152. There are currently 607 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,475, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 304 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.33 percent. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,089 fully recovered. There are now 8 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,083, reporting 8 new cases after conducting 1,184 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.67 percent. There were no deaths and 10 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,023 casualties; 133,942 recovered; and 118 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 299 tests; it currently has 11,708 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,481 fully recovered people; and 36 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 294 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.7%, raising confirmed cases to 43,274. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,453 fully recovered. It now has 29 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 490,109,232 people, with over 6,171,429 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 424,601,776 patients of the 490.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.