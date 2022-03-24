Pakistan Reports 210 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,523,072, against 1,484,676 recoveries and 30,333 deaths, leaving 8,063 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 210 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 30,054 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.7 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,523,072 (Tests: 27,268,079)

Punjab – 504,639

Sindh – 574,239

Balochistan – 35,460

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,819

Islamabad – 135,003

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,675

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,237

Deaths – 30,333

Recoveries – 1,484,676

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,523,072. Meanwhile, there were no deaths reported for the second consecutive day, maintaining toll at 30,333. At the same time, recoveries increased by 180 to 1,484,676, or 97.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,063 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 445 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,551. The province now has 504,639 confirmed cases; it reported 62 new infections after administering 16,872 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent. There were 26 new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,102 fully recovered, and 986 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 574,239 on Thursday after it reported 82 new infections with 3,778 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.2 percent. The province reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 8,092 deaths and 560,156 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 5,991 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 42 new cases after administering 7,688 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.55 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,819. It recorded no new deaths and 99 recoveries, maintaining toll at 6,307 and raising recoveries to 211,691. There are currently 821 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,460, reporting no new infections after conducting 188 tests. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,070 fully recovered. There are now 12 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,003, reporting 12 new cases after conducting 827 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.45 percent. There were no deaths and 26 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,799 recovered; and 182 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 257 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent; it currently has 11,675 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,446 fully recovered people; and 38 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 10 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 444 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.25 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,237. There were no deaths and 7 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,412 fully recovered. It now has 33 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 476,533,085 people, with over 6,128,391 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 411,794,138 patients of the 476.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.