Pakistan Reports 2,128 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections rise to 359,032 against 323,824 recoveries and 7,160 deaths, leaving 28,048 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,128 infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 29,511 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.21 percent.

Prime Minister Imran Khan will preside over a meeting of the National Coordination Committee today (Monday), to formulate a strategy to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus in the country. The prime minister and members of his federal cabinet have already vowed to not impose another lockdown, so observers expect little more than bans on public gatherings and slightly harsher punishments for anyone found violating government-issued SOPs.

Pakistan’s health authorities have been sounding the alarm about a second wave of the virus for several weeks now, with health officials warning it appears deadlier than the first. Daily infections and deaths are once more on the rise, raising fears that disease is making a comeback as the public becomes more apathetic toward social distancing measures. Meanwhile, the country has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 73,572 and is currently testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to WHO, Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which recent studies have suggested comprise the majority of infections in the country.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 359,032 (Tests: 4,950,561)

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 359,032. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 19 to 7,160. At the same time, recoveries increased by 599 to 323,824, or 90.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 28,048 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC reporting 1,379 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 4 new deaths due to COVID-19, raising fatalities to 2,475. The province raised its confirmed cases to 110,450 with 457 new infections after conducting 11,361 tests. The province reported 20 new recoveries, leaving 97,776 fully recovered, and now has 10,199 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh on Monday rose by 942 to 155,680 after conducting 11,353 tests. The province reported 9 new deaths, raising toll to 2,747, while its recoveries rose by 290 to 142,707. Overall, the province now has 10,226 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 2 deaths, raising toll to 1,311. In the past 24 hours, its recoveries rose by 181 to 39,005 while its confirmed cases have increased by 380 to 42,370 after conducting 5,112 tests. The province currently has 2,054 active cases of coronavirus.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 16,407 with 14 new infections after conducting 437 tests. There were no new deaths and 35 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 156 fatalities and 15,852 recoveries. There are now 399 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 224 to 24,218. There were 2 deaths and no recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 257 casualties; 20,274 recovered; and 3,687 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday increased by 5 to 4,452 after conducting 304 tests. The region reported no new deaths and 11 recoveries, leaving 93 fatalities and 4,203 recovered. There are currently 156 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, 944 tests were conducted, raising confirmed cases by 106 to 5,455. There were 62 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 121 fatalities and 4,007 fully recovered. It now has 1,327 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 54,817,231 people, with over 1,324,461 reported deaths. Governments across the word halted flights, locked down towns and cities and urged people to stay at home at the peak of the virus’s spread, but subsequently eased restrictions to help shuttered economies rebound. With a second wave now emerging, countries with new spikes have started to re-impose movement restrictions. Overall, around 38,138,525 patients of the 54.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.