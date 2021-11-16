Pakistan Reports 216 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,280,092, against 1,228,848 recoveries and 28,618 deaths, leaving 22,626 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 216 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 33,435 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center, on Monday announced that the Punjab government had administered over 1 million doses of coronavirus vaccines during a door-to-door campaign. “Congratulations to [Punjab Health Minister] Dr. Yasmin Rashid, chief secretary and Punjab health team for a highly successful reach every door (RED) campaign,” he wrote on Twitter. “In just 16 days more than 1.25 crore people were vaccinated. There were 22,000 people involved in carrying out this massive campaign,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,280,092 (Tests: 21,452,460)

Punjab – 441,965

Sindh – 473,250

Balochistan – 33,408

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,190

Islamabad – 107,364

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,401

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,514

Deaths – 28,618

Recoveries – 1,228,848

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,280,092. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,618. At the same time, recoveries increased by 375 to 1,228,848, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,626 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,101 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,980. The province now has 441,965 confirmed cases; it reported 62 new infections after administering 16,996 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.36 percent. There were 126 new recoveries recorded, leaving 421,685 fully recovered, and 7,300 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,250; it reported 51 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 5,543 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.92 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,604, and 140 new recoveries, achieving 452,239 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,407 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 68 new cases after administering 6,431 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.06 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,190. It recorded 3 new deaths and 62 recoveries, raising toll to 5,801 and achieving recoveries of 171,966. There are currently 1,423 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,408 with 8 new infections after conducting 787 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.02 percent. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,941 fully recovered. There are now 109 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 25 to 107,364 after conducting 3,179 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.79 percent. There were no deaths and 27 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 948 casualties; 106,092 recovered; and 324 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 376 tests; it currently has 10,401 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,195 fully recovered people; and 20 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 123 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.63 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,730 fully recovered. It now has 43 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 254,587,620 people, with over 5,121,959 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 230,165,555 patients of the 254.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.