Pakistan Reports 2,233 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,234,828, against 1,146,394 recoveries and 27,482 deaths, leaving 60,952 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,233 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,788 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Thursday said both Pakistan and China had managed to deal with the COVID-19 pandemic in an effective manner. “It is a matter of satisfaction that both of our countries have been able to deal with the pandemic in an effective manner,” he said after a meeting of the Joint Coordination Committee on the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor. Appreciating Beijing for its “unprecedented” support to Islamabad in providing coronavirus vaccines at a time when most other countries were prioritizing their own citizens, he said China had played a very important role in helping Pakistan overcome the pandemic.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,234,828 (Tests: 19,102,117)

Punjab – 426,639

Sindh – 453,858

Balochistan – 32,828

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 172,498

Islamabad – 104,764

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,286

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,955

Deaths – 27,482

Recoveries – 1,146,394

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,234,828. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 50 to 27,482. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,789 to 1,146,394, or 92.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 60,952 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,409 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 24 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,514. The province now has 426,639 confirmed cases; it reported 936 new infections. There were 1,399 new recoveries recorded, leaving 393,786 fully recovered, and 20,339 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 453,858; it reported 807 new infections on Friday. The province reported 6 deaths, raising toll to 7,316, while its recoveries rose by 339 to 415,466. Overall, the province now has 31,076 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 288 new cases. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 172,498. It recorded 17 new deaths and 814 recoveries, raising toll to 5,480 and recoveries to 161,318. There are currently 5,700 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 32,828 with 16 new infections. There were no deaths and 17 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 345 fatalities and 32,235 fully recovered. There are now 248 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 145 to 104,764. There were 2 deaths and 161 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 909 casualties; 101,360 recovered; and 2,495 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 9 new cases; it currently has 10,286 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 184 fatalities; 9,906 fully recovered people; and 196 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 32 to 33,955. There were no deaths and 54 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 734 fatalities and 32,323 fully recovered. It now has 898 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 231,397,264 people, with over 4,742,761 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 208,082,102 patients of the 231.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.