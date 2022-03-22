Pakistan Reports 228 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,522,419, against 1,476,796 recoveries and 30,333 deaths, leaving 15,290 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 228 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 27,741 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.82 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,522,419 (Tests: 27,203,549)

Punjab – 504,507

Sindh – 573,850

Balochistan – 35,459

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,736

Islamabad – 134,973

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,672

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,222

Deaths – 30,333

Recoveries – 1,476,796

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,522,419. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 30,333. At the same time, recoveries increased by 676 to 1,476,796, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 15,290 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 470 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,551. The province now has 504,507 confirmed cases; it reported 65 new infections after administering 16,118 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.4 percent. There were 529 new recoveries recorded, leaving 488,793 fully recovered, and 2,163 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 573,850 on Tuesday after it reported 97 new infections with 3,121 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent. The province reported 1 death and 54 recoveries, leaving 8,092 deaths and 553,899 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,859 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 47 new cases after administering 6,159 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,736. It recorded no new deaths and 50 recoveries, maintaining toll at 6,307 and raising recoveries to 211,461. There are currently 968 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,459, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 231 tests. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,060 fully recovered. There are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,973, reporting 10 new cases after conducting 1,540 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.65 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,746 recovered; and 205 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 6 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 372 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent; it currently has 11,672 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,441 fully recovered people; and 40 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 200 tests, a positivity ratio of 1 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,222. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,396 fully recovered. It now has 34 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 472,654,936 people, with over 6,105,629 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 408,840,918 patients of the 472.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.