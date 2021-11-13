Pakistan Reports 231 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,279,373, against 1,227,688 recoveries and 28,595 deaths, leaving 23,090 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 231 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 33,862 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.68 percent.

China on Friday donated 100,000 COVID-19 testing kits to Pakistan, hanging over the consignment to Pakistan’s Ambassador to China Moinul Haque at a ceremony in Beijing. Thanking Chinese enterprises for the generous gift, Haque paid rich tribute to the Chinese people and government for supporting Pakistan in its fight against the COVID-19 pandemic. He said that Pakistan and China had stood together throughout the crisis and extended the utmost support to each other’s efforts.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,279,373 (Tests: 21,352,792)

Punjab – 441,720

Sindh – 473,081

Balochistan – 33,391

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,000

Islamabad – 107,275

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,400

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,506

Deaths – 28,595

Recoveries – 1,227,688

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,279,373. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 11 to 28,595. At the same time, recoveries increased by 460 to 1,227,688, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 23,090 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,119 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 5 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,972. The province now has 441,720 confirmed cases; it reported 89 new infections after administering 16,019 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent. There were 184 new recoveries recorded, leaving 421,242 fully recovered, and 7,506 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,081; it reported 29 new infections on Saturday after conducting 5,300 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.55 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,600, and 168 new recoveries, achieving 451,811 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,670 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 74 new cases after administering 7,789 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,000. It recorded 4 new deaths and 68 recoveries, raising toll to 5,790 and achieving recoveries of 171,801. There are currently 1,409 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 33,391 with 8 new infections after conducting 611 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,909 fully recovered. There are now 124 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 107,275 after conducting 3,731 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.70 percent. There was 1 death and 27 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 948 casualties; 106,010 recovered; and 317 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Saturday after conducting 199 tests; it currently has 10,400 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,195 fully recovered people; and 19 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 213 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.35 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,720 fully recovered. It now has 45 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 253,242,988 people, with over 5,104,614 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 229,019,139 patients of the 253.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.