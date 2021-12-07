Pakistan Reports 232 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,287,393, against 1,246,783 recoveries and 28,784 deaths, leaving 11,826 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 232 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,062 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday announced it was banning all inbound travel from nine more countries—Croatia, Hungary, Netherlands, Ukraine, Ireland, Slovenia, Vietnam, Poland, Zimbabwe—in a bid to limit the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. In a statement, it said that Pakistanis from these countries could return home by Dec. 15, adding that they would still be bound by new preventative guidelines, including mandatory quarantine and rapid antigen testing upon arrival.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,287,393 (Tests: 22,295,147)

Punjab – 443,560

Sindh – 476,958

Balochistan – 33,509

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,412

Islamabad – 107,960

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,414

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,580

Deaths – 28,784

Recoveries – 1,246,783

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,287,393. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 28,784. At the same time, recoveries increased by 319 to 1,246,783, or 96.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 11,826 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 813 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,042. The province now has 443,560 confirmed cases; it reported 41 new infections after administering 17,501 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.23 percent. There were 224 new recoveries recorded, leaving 426,368 fully recovered, and 4,150 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 476,958; it reported 128 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 9,438 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. The province reported 1 death and 12 recoveries, raising toll to 7,627 and total recovered to 462,823. Overall, the province now has 6,508 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 29 new cases after administering 7,854 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,412. It recorded 2 new deaths and 52 recoveries, raising toll to 5,864 and achieving recoveries of 173,830. There are currently 718 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,509, reporting 2 new infections after conducting 890 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.22 percent. There were 2 deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 362 fatalities and 33,103 fully recovered. There are now 44 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 30 to 107,960 after conducting 4,999 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.6 percent. There was 1 death and 25 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 961 casualties; 106,632 recovered; and 367 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 267 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.37 percent; it currently has 10,414 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,224 fully recovered people; and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 1 new case of COVID-19 after administering 113 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.88 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,803 fully recovered. It now has 35 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 266,738,080 people, with over 5,278,041 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 240,275,538 patients of the 266.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.