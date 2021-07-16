Pakistan Reports 2,327 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 983,719, against 917,329 recoveries and 22,720 deaths, leaving 43,670 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,327 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,690 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.17 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday told Geo News that the upcoming Eidul Azha should be celebrated in a “closed, limited” environment to curb the spread of the looming fourth wave of the pandemic. Hinting that the government might have to impose certain restrictions over Eid to prevent large public gatherings, he urged the public to continue adhering to SOPs and get vaccinated as soon as possible to protect lives and livelihoods. He also stressed that all vaccines currently available in Pakistan were effective at preventing severe disease.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 983,719 (Tests: 15,286,475)

Punjab – 349,475

Sindh – 352,472

Balochistan – 28,704

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 139,960

Islamabad – 84,266

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,210

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 21,632

Deaths – 22,720

Recoveries – 917,329

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 983,719. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 31 to 22,720. At the same time, recoveries increased by 956 to 917,329, or 93.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 43,670 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,388 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,856. The province now has 349,475 confirmed cases; it reported 364 new infections after conducting 17,412 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.09 percent. There were 141 new recoveries recorded, leaving 329,344 fully recovered, and 9,275 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 352,472; it reported 1,466 new infections on Friday after administering 15,201 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.6 percent. The province reported 25 deaths, raising toll to 5,672, while its recoveries rose by 649 to 319,445. Overall, the province now has 27,355 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government of Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa did not issue any new data for the past 24 hours.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 28,704 with 116 new infections after conducting 1,393 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. There was 1 death and 50 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 318 fatalities and 27,082 fully recovered. There are now 1,304 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 183 to 84,266 after conducting 2,142 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.54 percent. There were no deaths and 62 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 787 casualties; 81,570 recovered; and 1,909 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday recorded 47 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 641 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.3 percent; it now has 7,210 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 20 recoveries, leaving 113 fatalities and 6,293 fully recovered people. There are currently 804 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 151 to 21,632 after administering 901 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.7 percent. There was 1 death and 34 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 597 fatalities and 19,859 fully recovered. It now has 1,176 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 189,745,512 people, with over 4,083,197 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 173,162,320 patients of the 189.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.