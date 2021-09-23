Pakistan Reports 2,357 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,232,595, against 1,143,605 recoveries and 27,432 deaths, leaving 61,558 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 2,357 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,151 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday assured a delegation of the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry that the government would gradually relax movement restrictions in cities where vaccination rates were higher and rate of COVID-19 transmission lower. He said complaints about delays in uploading of data at vaccination centers would be addressed and said 36 percent of the eligible population had been fully vaccinated in Rawalpindi, while 55 percent had been fully vaccinated in Islamabad.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,232,595 (Tests: 19,049,329)

Punjab – 425,703

Sindh – 453,051

Balochistan – 32,812

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 172,210

Islamabad – 104,619

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,277

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,923

Deaths – 27,432

Recoveries – 1,143,605

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,232,595. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 58 to 27,432. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,688 to 1,143,605, or 92.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 61,558 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,561 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,490. The province now has 425,703 confirmed cases; it reported 1,002 new infections after conducting 15,395 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. There were 1,524 new recoveries recorded, leaving 392,387 fully recovered, and 20,826 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 453,051; it reported 784 new infections on Thursday after administering 14,751 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent. The province reported 15 deaths, raising toll to 7,310, while its recoveries rose by 148 to 415,127. Overall, the province now has 30,614 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 336 new cases after conducting 11,962 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 172,210. It recorded 19 new deaths and 639 recoveries, raising toll to 5,463 and recoveries to 160,504. There are currently 6,243 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 32,812 with 16 new infections after conducting 609 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. There were no deaths and 27 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 345 fatalities and 32,218 fully recovered. There are now 249 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 147 to 104,619 after conducting 4,349 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 259 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 907 casualties; 101,199 recovered; and 2,513 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported 13 new cases after conducting 415 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent; it currently has 10,277 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 183 fatalities; 9,901 fully recovered people; and 193 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 59 to 33,923 after administering 670 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.8 percent. There was 1 death and 82 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 734 fatalities and 32,269 fully recovered. It now has 920 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 230,882,741 people, with over 4,732,838 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 207,590,922 patients of the 230.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.