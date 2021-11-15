Pakistan Reports 240 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,279,876, against 1,228,473 recoveries and 28,612 deaths, leaving 22,791 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 240 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 32,466 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Sunday announced that it was suspending the coronavirus vaccination campaign for children between 12 and 15 years old to ensure it had sufficient manpower for a nationwide measles and rubella campaign. “National MR [measles rubella] campaign will be conducted from Nov. 15-27, 2021, during which children aged 9 months to 15 years will be inoculated,” it said in a posting on Twitter. “COVID vaccine administration for children between 12-15 years will, therefore, remain suspended from Nov. 15-27, 2021,” it added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,279,876 (Tests: 21,419,025)

Punjab – 441,903

Sindh – 473,199

Balochistan – 33,400

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,122

Islamabad – 107,339

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,401

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,512

Deaths – 28,612

Recoveries – 1,228,473

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,279,876. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,612. At the same time, recoveries increased by 298 to 1,228,473, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,791 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,111 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,978. The province now has 441,903 confirmed cases; it reported 103 new infections after administering 15,998 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent. There were 127 new recoveries recorded, leaving 421,559 fully recovered, and 7,366 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,199; it reported 50 new infections on Monday after conducting 2,861 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.75 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,603, and 77 new recoveries, achieving 452,099 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,497 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 56 new cases after administering 9,282 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.60 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,122. It recorded 5 new deaths and 58 recoveries, raising toll to 5,798 and achieving recoveries of 171,904. There are currently 1,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 33,400 with 3 new infections after conducting 629 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.48 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,924 fully recovered. There are now 118 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 107,339 after conducting 3,257 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.79 percent. There were no deaths and 28 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 948 casualties; 106,065 recovered; and 326 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 265 tests; it currently has 10,401 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,195 fully recovered people; and 20 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 2 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 174 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.15 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,727 fully recovered. It now has 44 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 254,038,467 people, with over 5,115,288 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 229,694,780 patients of the 254 million+ infected have recovered thus far.