Pakistan Reports 2,400 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,400 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,744 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent.

A new recombinant COVID-19 fusion protein vaccine (V-01) developed and manufactured in China has shown protective effects against the Omicron variant in a clinical booster trial in Pakistan and Malaysia, according to vaccine developer Institute of Biophysics under the Chinese Academy of Sciences and Livzon Pharmaceutical Group Inc. According to the initial data released by LivzonBio, 10,241 healthy adults aged 18 years and older who had already received their second dose of inactivated vaccine within the previous three to six months were enrolled in the trial, with participants injected with a V-01 booster or placebo in a ratio of 1:1. Of those taking part in the trial, a total of 110 participants became infected with COVID-19.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,496,693 (Tests: 25,997,179)

Punjab – 497,820

Sindh – 562,597

Balochistan – 35,187

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 213,762

Islamabad – 133,613

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,285

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,429

Deaths – 29,950

Recoveries – 1,396,218

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,496,693. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 33 to 29,950. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,009 to 1,396,218, or 93.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 70,525 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,496 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,418. The province now has 497,820 confirmed cases; it reported 513 new infections after administering 20,112 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent. There were 1,024 new recoveries recorded, leaving 476,062 fully recovered, and 8,340 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 562,597; it reported 914 new infections on Friday after conducting 11,976 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.6 percent. The province reported 4 deaths and 210 recoveries, leaving 8,013 deaths and 507,559 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 47,025 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 741 new cases after administering 10,547 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 213,762. It recorded 10 new deaths and 793 recoveries, raising toll to 6,177 and recoveries to 195,771. There are currently 11,814 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,187, reporting 24 new infections after conducting 569 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent. There were no deaths and 12 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 34,582 fully recovered. There are now 234 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,613, reporting 84 new cases after conducting 4,172 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. There were no deaths and 702 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,002 casualties; 130,946 recovered; and 1,665 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 11 new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 316 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent; it currently has 11,285 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 99 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,733 fully recovered people; and 363 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 113 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,052 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,429. There were 4 deaths and 169 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 780 fatalities and 40,565 fully recovered. It now has 1,084 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 420,279,158 people, with over 5,881,465 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 344,048,337 patients of the 420.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.