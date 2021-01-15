Pakistan Reports 2,417 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 514,338 against 469,306 recoveries and 10,863 deaths, leaving 34,169 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,417 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 40,359 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.99 percent.

Federal Education Minister Shafqat Mahmood on Thursday announced on Twitter that a final decision on whether to reopen educational institutions from Monday would be taken during a meeting of education and health ministers today (Friday). “While I desperately want education to continue, the final decision will be on health grounds,” he said. “Students’ well-being will always be a priority,” he added, stressing the coronavirus situation would be reviewed to ensure the decision didn’t boost chances of the pandemic spreading.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 57,531, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 514,338 (Tests: 7,284,009)

Punjab – 147,953

Sindh – 231,953

Balochistan – 18,515

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 62,719

Islamabad – 39,749

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,882

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,567

Deaths – 10,863

Recoveries – 469,306

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 514,338. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 45 to 10,863. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,072 to 469,306, or 91.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,169 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,294 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 22 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,370. The province now has 147,953 confirmed cases; it reported 661 new infections after conducting 14,710 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.49 percent. There were 944 new recoveries recorded, leaving 132,769 fully recovered, and 10,814 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 231,953; it reported 1,235 new infections on Friday after conducting 13,008 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.49 percent. The province reported 11 new deaths, raising toll to 3,755, while its recoveries rose by 647 to 210,774. Overall, the province now has 17,424 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government recorded 342 new infections after conducting 6,163 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.55 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 62,719. It recorded 10 new deaths, raising toll to 1,762, while its recoveries have risen by 224 to 57,537. There are currently 3,420 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 18,515 with 27 new infections after conducting 568 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.75 percent. There was 1 death and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities and 18,021 fully recovered. There are now 305 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 125 to 39,749 after conducting 5,153 tests; a positivity ratio of 2.43 percent. There were no deaths and 213 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 449 casualties; 37,413 recovered; and 1,887 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of the novel coronavirus on Friday after conducting 390 tests; it now has 4,882 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 2 recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,748 fully recovered people. There are currently 33 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 27 to 8,567 after conducting 367 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.36 percent. There was 1 death and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 237 fatalities and 8,044 fully recovered. It now has 286 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 93,533,472 people, with over 2,002,407 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 66,812,623 patients of the 93.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.