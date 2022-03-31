Pakistan Reports 244 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,524,793, against 1,485,735 recoveries and 30,355 deaths, leaving 8,703 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 244 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 29,625 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.82 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,524,793 (Tests: 27,472,570)

Punjab – 505,003

Sindh – 575,257

Balochistan – 35,472

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 219,026

Islamabad – 135,072

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,702

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,261

Deaths – 30,355

Recoveries – 1,485,735

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,524,793. Meanwhile, there were 6 deaths reported, raising toll to 30,355. At the same time, recoveries increased by 126 to 1,485,735, or 97.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,703 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 439 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,556. The province now has 505,003 confirmed cases; it reported 41 new infections after administering 15,154 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.27 percent. There were 7 new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,436 fully recovered, and 1,011 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 575,257 on Thursday after it reported 148 new infections with 4,739 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.12 percent. The province reported 1 death and 37 recoveries, leaving 8,096 deaths and 560,251 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,910 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 38 new cases after administering 7,035 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 219,026. It recorded 3 new deaths and 37 recoveries, raising toll to 6,319 and recoveries to 212,115. There are currently 592 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday maintained its total confirmed cases at 35,472, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 177 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,088 fully recovered. There are now 6 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,072, reporting 14 new cases after conducting 2,005 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.7 percent. There were no deaths and 13 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,023 casualties; 133,920 recovered; and 129 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 233 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.86 percent; it currently has 11,702 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,481 fully recovered people; and 30 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 282 tests, maintaining confirmed cases at 43,261. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,444 fully recovered. It now has 25 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 487,146,079 people, with over 6,162,461 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 422,354,430 patients of the 487.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.