Pakistan Reports 2,452 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 991,727, against 920,066 recoveries and 22,811 deaths, leaving 48,850 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,452 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,503 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent.

The Sindh government over the weekend announced that it was making coronavirus vaccinations mandatory for any citizens wishing to visit cattle markets, or check into hotels in a bid to curb the spread of the pandemic in the province. According to a notification issued by the Home Ministry, vaccinations have also been made mandatory for anyone wishing to attend a wedding reception—even if the event is being organized outdoors. Sindh is currently the epicenter of the looming fourth wave of the pandemic in Pakistan, with provincial capital Karachi reporting positivity in excess of 20 percent for several days. Health experts say the current spread is being driven by the Delta variant, which is believed to be both more infectious and lethal than previous mutations of COVID-19.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 991,727 (Tests: 15,443,477)

Punjab – 350,618

Sindh – 356,929

Balochistan – 29,110

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 140,818

Islamabad – 84,722

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,414

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 22,116

Deaths – 22,811

Recoveries – 920,066

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 991,727. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 30 to 22,811. At the same time, recoveries increased by 903 to 920,066, or 92.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 48,850 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,532 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 10 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,881. The province now has 350,618 confirmed cases; it reported 359 new infections after conducting 17,178 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.09 percent. There were 129 new recoveries recorded, leaving 329,756 fully recovered, and 9,981 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 356,929; it reported 1,467 new infections on Monday after administering 19,655 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent. The province reported 18 deaths, raising toll to 5,720, while its recoveries rose by 385 to 320,600. Overall, the province now has 30,609 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 258 new cases after conducting 7,168 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 140,818. It recorded 1 new death and 100 recoveries, raising toll to 4,386 and recoveries to 134,144. There are currently 2,288 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 29,110 with 30 new infections after conducting 1,962 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. There were no deaths and 71 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 319 fatalities and 27,261 fully recovered. There are now 1,530 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 159 to 84,722 after conducting 1,916 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.3 percent. There were no deaths and 98 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 787 casualties; 81,878 recovered; and 2,057 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday recorded 52 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 612 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent; it now has 7,414 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 77 recoveries, leaving 117 fatalities and 6,432 fully recovered people. There are currently 865 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 127 to 22,116 after administering 1,012 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent. There were no deaths and 43 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 601 fatalities and 19,995 fully recovered. It now has 1,520 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 191,229,700 people, with over 4,105,820 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 174,181,909 patients of the 191.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.