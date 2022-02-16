Pakistan Reports 2,465 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,491,423, against 1,388,517 recoveries and 29,877 deaths, leaving 73,029 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 2,465 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,553 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.97 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Tuesday extended the existing coronavirus restrictions in six cities—Karachi, Gilgit, Muzaffarabad, Mardan, Hyderabad, Peshawar—that continue to report a COVID-19 positivity ratio in excess of 10 percent. The rest of the country, it said, would see an easing of restrictions, with all sectors of the economy allowed to operate normally for “fully vaccinated” individuals.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,491,423 (Tests: 25,896,758)

Punjab – 496,724

Sindh – 560,670

Balochistan – 35,133

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 212,078

Islamabad – 133,388

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,250

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,180

Deaths – 29,877

Recoveries – 1,388,517

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,491,423. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 49 to 29,877. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,792 to 1,388,517, or 93.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 73,029 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,534 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 10 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,390. The province now has 496,724 confirmed cases; it reported 590 new infections after administering 21,052 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent. There were 928 new recoveries recorded, leaving 473,896 fully recovered, and 9,438 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 560,670; it reported 634 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 11,048 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.7 percent. The province reported 15 deaths and 851 recoveries, leaving 8,000 deaths and 506,700 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 45,970 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 966 new cases after administering 11,252 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.6 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 212,078. It recorded 20 new deaths and 1,372 recoveries, raising toll to 6,153 and recoveries to 193,585. There are currently 12,340 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,133, reporting 22 new infections after conducting 314 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. There were no deaths and 53 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 34,515 fully recovered. There are now 247 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,388, reporting 111 new cases after conducting 4,535 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 1,392 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,001 casualties; 129,036 recovered; and 3,351 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 4 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 326 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.23 percent; it currently has 11,250 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,581 fully recovered people; and 480 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 138 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,026 tests, a positivity ratio of 13.45 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,180. There were 2 deaths and 196 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 773 fatalities and 40,204 fully recovered. It now has 1,203 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 416,057,035 people, with over 5,857,018 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 338,806,009 patients of the 416.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.