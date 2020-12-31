Pakistan Reports 2,475 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections hit 479,715 against 435,073 recoveries and 10,105 deaths, leaving 34,537 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 2,475 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 39,695 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.23 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar on Wednesday announced that a cabinet committee had authorized the procurement of over 1 million vaccines from Chinese-owned Sinopharm to cover frontline healthcare workers. In a posting on Twitter, he said that the procurement was pending approval by the Drug Regulatory Authority of Pakistan. The Sinopharm vaccine is 79.34 percent effective, according to the company.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 54,319, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization, Pakistan’s testing policies only record the most symptomatic patients—a belief substantiated by a Punjab government official as the “most efficient use of resources”—while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 479,715 (Tests: 6,696,068)

Punjab – 137,949

Sindh – 214,425

Balochistan – 18,148

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 58,379

Islamabad – 37,702

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,856

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 8,256

Deaths – 10,105

Recoveries – 435,073

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 479,715. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 58 to 10,105. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,960 to 435,073, or 90.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 34,537 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,206 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 31 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 4,013. The province now has 137,949 confirmed cases; it reported 654 new infections after conducting 15,043 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.35 percent. There were 337 new recoveries recorded, leaving 123,269 fully recovered, and 10,667 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 214,425; it reported 1,232 new infections on Thursday after conducting 12,940 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.52 percent. The province reported 13 new deaths, raising toll to 3,533, while its recoveries rose by 3,501 to 194,651. Overall, the province now has 16,241 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 397 new infections after conducting 5,913 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.71 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 58,379. It recorded 11 new deaths, raising toll to 1,638, while its recoveries have risen by 454 to 53,272. There are currently 3,469 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 18,148 with 30 new infections after conducting 535 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.61 percent. There was 1 death and 19 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 183 fatalities and 17,702 fully recovered. There are now 263 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 146 to 37,702 after conducting 4,433 tests; a positivity ratio of 3.29 percent. There was 1 death and 604 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 416 casualties; 33,857 recovered; and 3,429 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of the novel coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 371 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.27 percent. It now has 4,856 confirmed cases. The region reported no deaths and 5 recoveries, leaving 101 fatalities and 4,705 fully recovered people. There are currently 50 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 15 to 8,256 after conducting 460 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.26 percent. There were 40 recoveries and 1 death in the past 24 hours, leaving 221 fatalities and 7,617 fully recovered. It now has 418 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 83,066,659 people, with over 1,812,188 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 58,868,485 patients of the 83.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.