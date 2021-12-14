Pakistan Reports 250 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,289,543, against 1,251,584 recoveries and 28,839 deaths, leaving 9,120 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 250 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 36,944 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.68 percent.

A study conducted by four major health institutions and the World Health Organization has found that Pakistani children have a 14% mortality risk if they contract the coronavirus, noting this is “unusually high” rate compared to Western countries, where children have exhibited only 1% coronavirus-related mortality risk. One in five children with underlying health conditions such as malnutrition, cancer, or cardiovascular diseases lost their lives, the study found. Even children with sound health, it stated, remained at risk, as one in every eight young patients died after contracting the virus. One of the study’s authors said that part of the reason might be that long-term care for chronic diseases is not as good as it is in the West.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,289,543 (Tests: 22,601,431)

Punjab – 443,937

Sindh – 478,173

Balochistan – 33,536

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,710

Islamabad – 108,146

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,426

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,615

Deaths – 28,839

Recoveries – 1,251,584

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,289,543. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 3 to 28,839. At the same time, recoveries increased by 175 to 1,251,584, or 97.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,120 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 734 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,052. The province now has 443,937 confirmed cases; it reported 51 new infections after administering 15,149 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.34 percent. There were 101 new recoveries recorded, leaving 427,734 fully recovered, and 3,151 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 478,173; it reported 156 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 10,489 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.5 percent. The province reported no deaths and 5 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,638 and achieving total recovered of 465,688. Overall, the province now has 4,847 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 14 new cases after administering 5,303 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.26 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,710. It recorded 2 new deaths and 27 recoveries, raising toll to 5,894 and recoveries to 174,126. There are currently 690 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,536, reporting 4 new infections after conducting 512 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.78 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,131 fully recovered. There are now 42 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 18 to 108,146 after conducting 5,102 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.35 percent. There was 1 death and 34 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 963 casualties; 106,854 recovered; and 329 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 246 tests; it currently has 10,426 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,224 fully recovered people; and 16 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 7 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 143 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 743 fatalities and 33,827 fully recovered. It now has 45 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 271,101,896 people, with over 5,328,509 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 243,754,525 patients of the 271.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.