Pakistan Reports 2,512 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,221,261, against 1,129,562 recoveries and 27,135 deaths, leaving 64,564 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 2,512 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 57,077 tests—a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent.

A U.S. panel of medical experts advising Washington has recommended booster shots of Pfizer coronavirus vaccines for people aged 65 and over, as well as any other individuals who face a higher risk of contracting severe COVID. The panel, which includes infectious disease researchers and epidemiologists, however warned that there is a risk of young men developing myocarditis if they get booster shots so advised the government against allowing third shots for all age groups.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,221,261 (Tests: 18,797,433)

Punjab – 420,615

Sindh – 449,349

Balochistan – 32,722

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 170,738

Islamabad – 103,923

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,232

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,682

Deaths – 27,135

Recoveries – 1,129,562

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,221,261. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 63 to 27,135. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,610 to 1,129,562, or 92.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 64,564 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,117 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 20 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,365. The province now has 420,615 confirmed cases; it reported 1,192 new infections after conducting 18,210 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. There were 1,572 new recoveries recorded, leaving 385,108 fully recovered, and 23,142 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 449,349; it reported 691 new infections on Saturday after administering 20,274 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. The province reported 19 deaths, raising toll to 7,243, while its recoveries rose by 1,227 to 412,544. Overall, the province now has 29,562 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Saturday reported 347 new cases after conducting 11,013 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.1 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 170,738. It recorded 20 new deaths and 462 recoveries, raising toll to 5,374 and recoveries to 158,240. There are currently 7,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 32,722 with 15 new infections after conducting 758 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.97 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 32,071 fully recovered. There are now 307 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 203 to 103,923 after conducting 5,752 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. There were 4 deaths and 197 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 899 casualties; 99,989 recovered; and 3,035 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday reported 10 new cases after conducting 350 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.8 percent; it currently has 10,232 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 8 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,827 fully recovered people; and 223 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 54 to 33,682 after administering 720 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent. There were no deaths and 121 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 728 fatalities and 31,783 fully recovered. It now has 1,171 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 228,413,499 people, with over 4,692,850 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 204,988,848 patients of the 228.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.