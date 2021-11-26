Pakistan Reports 252 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,283,475, against 1,241,289 recoveries and 28,697 deaths, leaving 13,489 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 252 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 35,176 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.72 percent.

Saudi Arabia on Thursday announced that it would allow the direct entry of travelers from Indonesia, Pakistan, Brazil, Vietnam, Egypt and India from Dec. 1, ending a requirement for visitors from those nations to spend two weeks in a third country prior to entering the Gulf kingdom. According to Saudi Arabia’s state-run media, travelers would still have to quarantine for five days in government-approved accommodation upon arrival, regardless of their COVID-19 vaccination status.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,283,475 (Tests: 21,832,091)

Punjab – 442,804

Sindh – 474,818

Balochistan – 33,467

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,855

Islamabad – 107,580

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,411

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,540

Deaths – 28,697

Recoveries – 1,241,289

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,283,475. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 7 to 28,697. At the same time, recoveries increased by 294 to 1,241,289, or 96.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 13,489 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 958 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,010. The province now has 442,804 confirmed cases; it reported 90 new infections after administering 14,411 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. There were 62 new recoveries recorded, leaving 424,666 fully recovered, and 5,128 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 474,818; it reported 46 new infections on Friday after conducting 6,832 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.67 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,619, and 16 new recoveries, achieving 460,136 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 7,063 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 81 new cases after administering 8,959 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.90 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,855. It recorded 4 new deaths and 176 recoveries, raising toll to 5,829 and achieving recoveries of 173,123. There are currently 903 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,467, reporting 9 new infections after conducting 709 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.27 percent. There were no deaths and 5 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 359 fatalities and 33,036 fully recovered. There are now 72 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 107,580 after conducting 3,804 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.68 percent. There were no deaths and 33 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 952 casualties; 106,352 recovered; and 276 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Friday after conducting 331 tests; it currently has 10,411 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,211 fully recovered people; and 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 130 tests. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 742 fatalities and 33,765 fully recovered. It now has 33 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 260,311,242 people, with over 5,199,470 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 235,255,925 patients of the 260.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.