Pakistan Reports 2,580 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,210,082, against 1,097,416 recoveries and 26,865 deaths, leaving 85,801 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,580 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,419 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Monday inaugurated a ‘Wear a Mask—Protect Pakistan’ campaign at the World Health Organization’s office in Islamabad and urged citizens to get vaccinated and continue wearing masks to curb the spread of the coronavirus. WHO Representative in Pakistan Dr. Palitha Mahipala told the gathering that Pakistan’s vaccination drive was successful, adding that the organization would launch a campaign to distribute free masks at railway stations, bus stops and other public places.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,210,082 (Tests: 18,568,658)

Punjab – 415,654

Sindh – 446,045

Balochistan – 32,618

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 169,040

Islamabad – 103,125

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,168

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,432

Deaths – 26,865

Recoveries – 1,097,416

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,210,082. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 78 to 26,865. At the same time, recoveries increased by 7,240 to 1,097,416, or 90.7 percent of total infections. There are currently 85,801 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,304 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 34 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,259. The province now has 415,654 confirmed cases; it reported 1,264 new infections after conducting 18,245 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.9 percent. There were 1,204 new recoveries recorded, leaving 377,082 fully recovered, and 26,313 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 446,045; it reported 676 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,870 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent. The province reported 18 deaths, raising toll to 7,177, while its recoveries rose by 4,897 to 393,393. Overall, the province now has 45,475 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 292 new cases after conducting 9,109 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 169,040. It recorded 20 new deaths and 343 recoveries, raising toll to 5,290 and recoveries to 155,751. There are currently 7,999 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 32,618 with 27 new infections after conducting 785 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There were 2 deaths and 41 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 31,954 fully recovered. There are now 320 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 262 to 103,125 after conducting 4,382 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.97 percent. There were no deaths and 630 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 889 casualties; 98,388 recovered; and 3,848 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday reported no new cases and currently has 10,168 confirmed cases. There was 1 death and no recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,684 fully recovered people; and 302 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 53 to 33,432 after administering 539 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.8 percent. There were 3 deaths and 126 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 724 fatalities and 31,164 fully recovered. It now has 1,544 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 226,105,771 people, with over 4,652,663 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 202,749,075 patients of the 226.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.