Pakistan Reports 2,597 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,488,958, against 1,383,725 recoveries and 29,828 deaths, leaving 75,405 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,597 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,037 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent.

The federal government is predicted to end a majority of COVID-19 preventative measures from today, as the curbs introduced by the National Command and Operations Center (NCOC) at the start of the fifth wave of the pandemic in January expire. According to officials of the forum, regular classes are slated to resume, ending staggered attendance for students below 12, and the ban on indoor dining in high positivity areas is also expected to end.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,488,958 (Tests: 25,847,205)

Punjab – 496,134

Sindh – 560,036

Balochistan – 35,111

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 211,112

Islamabad – 133,277

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,246

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 42,042

Deaths – 29,828

Recoveries – 1,383,725

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,488,958. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 27 to 29,828. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,804 to 1,383,725, or 92.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 75,405 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,588 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 17 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,380. The province now has 496,134 confirmed cases; it reported 704 new infections after administering 19,973 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. There were 913 new recoveries recorded, leaving 472,968 fully recovered, and 9,786 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 560,036; it reported 1,210 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 13,349 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.1 percent. The province reported 5 deaths and 678 recoveries, leaving 7,985 deaths and 505,849 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 46,202 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 386 new cases after administering 8,208 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 211,112. It recorded 3 new deaths and 883 recoveries, raising toll to 6,133 and recoveries to 192,213. There are currently 12,766 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,111, reporting 15 new infections after conducting 354 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.2 percent. There were no deaths and 34 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 34,462 fully recovered. There are now 278 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,277, reporting 165 new cases after conducting 5,088 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.2 percent. There were no deaths and 1,042 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 999 casualties; 127,644 recovered; and 4,634 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 53 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 328 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.1 percent; it currently has 11,246 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,581 fully recovered people; and 476 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 64 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 737 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,042. There were 2 deaths and 223 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 771 fatalities and 40,008 fully recovered. It now has 1,263 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 413,980,421 people, with over 5,844,787 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 335,881,147 patients of the 413.98 million+ infected have recovered thus far.