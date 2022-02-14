Pakistan Reports 2,662 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,486,361, against 1,379,921 recoveries and 29,801 deaths, leaving 76,639 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,662 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 47,307 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent.

A report published by daily Express Tribune has alleged that the Punjab government has resorted to falsifying COVID-19 vaccination entries to meet the federal government’s targets and the current numbers being boasted by authorities are ‘inaccurate.’ Citing an unidentified health department officials, the newspaper reported that several people who had sought to get vaccinated had discovered that NADRA records showed they had already been inoculated, leaving them with no option but to remain unvaccinated. Defending the vaccination drive, provincial Health Minister Dr. Yasmin Rashid maintained that strict action was taken against anyone falsifying vaccine records and the campaign was on schedule to meet its targets.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,486,361. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 29 to 29,801. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,293 to 1,379,921, or 92.8 percent of total infections. There are currently 76,639 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,566 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 8 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,363. The province now has 495,430 confirmed cases; it reported 459 new infections after administering 18,117 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.5 percent. There were 1,533 new recoveries recorded, leaving 472,055 fully recovered, and 10,012 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 558,826; it reported 994 new infections on Monday after conducting 13,270 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.5 percent. The province reported 2 deaths and 517 recoveries, leaving 7,980 deaths and 505,171 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 45,675 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 968 new cases after administering 10,778 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.98 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 210,726. It recorded 17 new deaths and 877 recoveries, raising toll to 6,130 and recoveries to 191,330. There are currently 13,266 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,096, reporting 40 new infections after conducting 431 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.3 percent. There were no deaths and 16 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 34,428 fully recovered. There are now 297 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,112, reporting 75 new cases after conducting 3,502 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.14 percent. There was 1 death and 1,181 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 999 casualties; 126,602 recovered; and 5,511 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 10 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 297 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent; it currently has 11,193 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 9 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,550 fully recovered people; and 454 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 116 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 912 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.7 percent, raising confirmed cases to 41,978. There was 1 death and 160 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 769 fatalities and 39,785 fully recovered. It now has 1,424 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 412,268,326 people, with over 5,834,558 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 332,921,844 patients of the 412.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.