Pakistan Reports 269 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,524,355, against 1,485,473 recoveries and 30,347 deaths, leaving 8,535 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 269 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 27,046 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.99 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,524,355 (Tests: 27,415,453)

Punjab – 504,926

Sindh – 574,989

Balochistan – 35,471

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,968

Islamabad – 135,048

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,699

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,254

Deaths – 30,347

Recoveries – 1,485,473

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,524,355. Meanwhile, there was 1 death reported, raising toll to 30,347. At the same time, recoveries increased by 47 to 1,485,473, or 97.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 8,535 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 432 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,553. The province now has 504,926 confirmed cases; it reported 32 new infections after administering 16,009 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.2 percent. There were 18 new recoveries recorded, leaving 490,419 fully recovered, and 954 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 574,989 on Tuesday after it reported 186 new infections with 5,241 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. The province reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 8,095 deaths and 560,177 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,717 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 31 new cases after administering 4,208 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.74 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,968. It recorded no new deaths and 13 recoveries, maintaining toll at 6,315 and recoveries to 212,016. There are currently 637 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,471, reporting 2 new infections after conducting 157 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.3 percent. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,080 fully recovered. There are now 13 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 135,048, reporting 10 new cases after conducting 1,054 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.95 percent. There were no deaths and 10 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,023 casualties; 133,893 recovered; and 132 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 3 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 166 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.8 percent; it currently has 11,699 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,456 fully recovered people; and 52 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 5 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 211 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,254. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,432 fully recovered. It now has 30 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 483,805,012 people, with over 6,152,074 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 417,965,426 patients of the 483.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.