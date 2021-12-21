Pakistan Reports 270 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,291,737, against 1,253,298 recoveries and 28,882 deaths, leaving 9,557 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 270 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,506 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.63 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday revised travel guidelines for passengers arriving from the U.K., as London reels from the Omicron variant, which has led to a renewed surge of the pandemic. Under the new restrictions, travelers from the U.K. would be required to undergo a rapid antigen test on arrival in addition to providing a negative PCR test prior to commencement of travel. The NCOC has urged the Civil Aviation Authority to ensure direct flights from the U.K. are scheduled in a manner that ensures airports are able to conduct testing for all passengers.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,291,737 (Tests: 22,907,243)

Punjab – 444,267

Sindh – 479,481

Balochistan – 33,587

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,023

Islamabad – 108,308

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,642

Deaths – 28,882

Recoveries – 1,253,298

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,291,737. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 28,882. At the same time, recoveries increased by 297 to 1,253,298, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,557 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 743 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported no deaths due to the coronavirus, maintaining total casualties at 13,059. The province now has 444,267 confirmed cases; it reported 51 new infections after administering 17,340 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.29 percent. There were 58 new recoveries recorded, leaving 428,480 fully recovered, and 2,728 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 479,481; it reported 155 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 12,659 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.22 percent. The province reported 2 deaths and 207 recoveries, raising toll to 7,654 and total recovered to 466,140. Overall, the province now has 5,687 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 12 new cases after administering 7,153 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.17 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,023. It recorded 2 new deaths and 1 recovery, raising toll to 5,911 and recoveries to 174,403. There are currently 709 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,587, reporting 29 new infections after conducting 495 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.86 percent. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,154 fully recovered. There are now 70 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 23 to 108,308 after conducting 3,423 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.67 percent. There were no deaths and 23 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 964 casualties; 107,045 recovered; and 299 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 227 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,229 fully recovered people; and 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 98 tests. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 745 fatalities and 33,847 fully recovered. It now has 50 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 275,798,361 people, with over 5,377,065 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 247,442,170 patients of the 275.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.