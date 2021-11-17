Pakistan Reports 270 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,280,362, against 1,229,347 recoveries and 28,628 deaths, leaving 22,387 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 270 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 32,006 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.84 percent.

The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention on Tuesday lowered its COVID-19 travel advisory for Pakistan, as the country continues to report declining trends of nearly all indicators of the pandemic’s spread. In a statement, it said that travel to and from Pakistan was being designated “Level One: Low”, down from a month earlier when it was designated “Level Two.” In addition to Pakistan, India, Japan, Liberia, Gambia and Mozambique have also been designated “Level One”.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,280,362. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,628. At the same time, recoveries increased by 499 to 1,229,347, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,387 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,085 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 4 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,984. The province now has 442,068 confirmed cases; it reported 103 new infections after administering 14,204 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.72 percent. There were 110 new recoveries recorded, leaving 421,795 fully recovered, and 7,289 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 473,293; it reported 43 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 3,660 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.17 percent. The province reported 1 death, raising toll to 7,605, and 220 new recoveries, achieving 452,459 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,229 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 86 new cases after administering 9,146 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.94 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,276. It recorded 4 new deaths and 117 recoveries, raising toll to 5,805 and achieving recoveries of 172,083. There are currently 1,388 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its confirmed cases to 33,422 with 14 new infections after conducting 880 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 32,966 fully recovered. There are now 98 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 19 to 107,383 after conducting 3,610 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.53 percent. There was 1 death and 20 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 949 casualties; 106,112 recovered; and 322 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 356 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.56 percent; it currently has 10,403 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,198 fully recovered people; and 19 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 3 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 150 tests, a positivity ratio of 2 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,734 fully recovered. It now has 42 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 255,098,687 people, with over 5,129,829 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 230,609,595 patients of the 255.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.