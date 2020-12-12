Pakistan Reports 2,729 COVID-19 Infections in 24 Hours

Confirmed cases climb to 435,056 against 381,208 recoveries and 8,724 deaths, leaving 45,124 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 2,729 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 41,426 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.59 percent.

Pakistan on Friday announced a new rule requiring a negative COVID-19 test for any adult traveler entering the country through any crossing points on the Pak-Afghan border. According to Pakistan’s Embassy in Kabul, the step has been taken due to the rise in daily infections during the second wave of the coronavirus.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 75,307, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 435,056 (Tests: 5,990,168)

Punjab – 126,526

Sindh – 192,735

Balochistan – 17,696

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 51,404

Islamabad – 34,300

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,775

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,620

Deaths – 8,724

Recoveries – 381,208

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 435,056. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 71 to 8,724. At the same time, recoveries increased by 2,116 to 381,208, or 87.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 45,124 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the National Command and Operation Center saying 2,470 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 36 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,320. The province now has 126,526 confirmed cases; it reported 629 new infections after conducting 16,234 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.87 percent. There were 213 new recoveries recorded, leaving 114,860 fully recovered, and 8,346 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 192,735; it reported 1,489 new infections on Saturday after conducting 11,537 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.91 percent. The province reported 23 new deaths, raising toll to 3,132, while its recoveries rose by 862 to 165,466. Overall, the province now has 24,137 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 232 new infections after conducting 5,633 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.12 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 51,404. It recorded 5 new deaths, raising toll to 1,455, while its recoveries have risen by 543 to 45,672. There are currently 4,277 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 17,696 with 46 new infections after conducting 439 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.48 percent. There were no deaths and 22 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 173 fatalities and 16,982 fully recovered. There are now 541 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 286 to 34,300 after conducting 6,695 tests; a positivity ratio of 4.27 percent. There were 5 deaths and 412 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 casualties; 27,617 recovered; and 6,325 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday increased by 5 to 4,775 after conducting 405 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.23 percent. The region reported no deaths and 7 recoveries, leaving 98 fatalities and 4,546 fully recovered people. There are currently 131 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 42 to 7,620 after conducting 483 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.69 percent. There were 57 recoveries and 2 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 188 fatalities and 6,065 fully recovered. It now has 1,367 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 71,437,718 people, with over 1,601,189 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 49,637,419 patients of the 70.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.