Pakistan Reports 2,783 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 986,668, against 918,329 recoveries and 22,760 deaths, leaving 45,579 active cases

Pakistan on Saturday reported 2,783 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 49,247 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, in a press statement, on Friday urged Pakistani citizens to exercise caution over Eidul Azha, stressing that their “entertainment should not become the cause of someone else’s death.” Providing data compiled by the National Command and Operation Center, he said that unvaccinated people were seven times more likely to contract COVID-19 than those who had been fully vaccinated. Reiterating a call for everyone to get vaccinated as soon as possible, he said this would help Pakistan overcome the pandemic and prevent future surges of infections.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 986,668 (Tests: 15,345,158)

Punjab – 349,890

Sindh – 354,103

Balochistan – 28,884

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 140,293

Islamabad – 84,399

Gilgit-Baltistan – 7,288

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 21,811

Deaths – 22,760

Recoveries – 918,329

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Saturday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 986,668. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 40 to 22,760. At the same time, recoveries increased by 1,000 to 918,329, or 93.1 percent of total infections. There are currently 45,579 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,508 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Saturday, authorities reported 9 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 10,865. The province now has 349,890 confirmed cases; it reported 415 new infections after conducting 17,684 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.34 percent. There were 134 new recoveries recorded, leaving 329,478 fully recovered, and 9,547 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 354,103; it reported 1,631 new infections on Saturday after administering 18,075 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.02 percent. The province reported 25 deaths, raising toll to 5,697, while its recoveries rose by 381 to 319,826. Overall, the province now has 28,580 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government released the data for the past two days on Saturday. On Friday, it reported 166 cases; no deaths; and no recoveries. In the past 24 hours, it recorded 167 new infections after conducting 7,855 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.13 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 140,293. It recorded 3 new deaths and 238 recoveries, raising toll to 4,380 and recoveries to 133,974. There are currently 1,939 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Saturday raised its confirmed cases to 28,884 with 180 new infections after conducting 1,829 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.8 percent. There was 1 death and 71 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 319 fatalities and 27,153 fully recovered. There are now 1,412 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Saturday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 133 to 84,399 after conducting 2,049 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.5 percent. There were no deaths and 101 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 787 casualties; 81,671 recovered; and 1,941 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Saturday recorded 78 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 692 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.27 percent; it now has 7,288 confirmed cases. The region reported 1 death and 22 recoveries, leaving 114 fatalities and 6,315 fully recovered people. There are currently 859 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 179 to 21,811 after administering 1,063 tests, a positivity ratio of 16.8 percent. There was 1 death and 53 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 598 fatalities and 19,912 fully recovered. It now has 1,301 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 190,307,313 people, with over 4,091,996 reported deaths. After having passed through two waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of a third wave driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 173,508,373 patients of the 190.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.