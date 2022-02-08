Pakistan Reports 2,799 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,465,910, against 1,349,189 recoveries and 29,553 deaths, leaving 87,168 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 2,799 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 52,327 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) on Monday announced easing of curbs in light of a decline in new COVID infections, ending a requirement for Rapid Antigen Testing for all inbound passengers and allowing maximum attendance at Pakistan Super League matches from Feb. 15. In a statement, the forum said that the National Horse and Cattle Show would be held in Lahore from March 10-12, with 100% attendance of fully vaccinated adults and unvaccinated children under 12 years, adding that PSL matches in Lahore would be allowed to have 50% stadium capacity for fully vaccinated spectators until Feb. 15, and 100% capacity for fully vaccinated spectators from Feb. 16.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,465,910 (Tests: 25,475,293)

Punjab – 490,103

Sindh – 553,112

Balochistan – 34,853

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 204,084

Islamabad – 131,987

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,945

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 40,826

Deaths – 29,553

Recoveries – 1,349,189

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,465,910. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 37 to 29,553. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,786 to 1,349,189, or 92 percent of total infections. There are currently 87,168 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,668 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 15 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,267. The province now has 490,103 confirmed cases; it reported 448 new infections after administering 23,174 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.93 percent. There were 1,847 new recoveries recorded, leaving 462,097 fully recovered, and 14,739 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 553,112; it reported 850 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 13,293 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.4 percent. The province reported 1 death and 608 recoveries, leaving 7,906 deaths and 501,061 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 44,145 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 974 new cases after administering 9,934 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.8 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 204,084. It recorded 12 new deaths and 848 recoveries, raising toll to 6,065 and recoveries to 184,217. There are currently 13,802 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 34,853, reporting 34 new infections after conducting 652 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.2 percent. There were 4 deaths and 24 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 372 fatalities and 34,038 fully recovered. There are now 443 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 131,987, reporting 359 new cases after conducting 4,208 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.5 percent. There were 2 deaths and 1,123 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 990 casualties; 119,870 recovered; and 11,127 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 49 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 384 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.8 percent; it currently has 10,945 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 72 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,457 fully recovered people; and 299 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 85 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 682 tests, a positivity ratio of 12.5 percent, raising confirmed cases to 40,826. There were 3 deaths and 264 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 764 fatalities and 37,449 fully recovered. It now has 2,613 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 398,240,480 people, with over 5,769,241 reported deaths. The globe is in the midst of yet another COVID-19 surge, as the highly infectious Omicron variant that was originally identified in South Africa sweeps across nations. While the new variant has been deemed less deadly than earlier iterations of the coronavirus, health experts have stressed that even a “mild” case can prove debilitating and urged people to exercise caution, wear masks, and avoid large gatherings. The World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world, stressing that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated. Overall, around 317,751,963 patients of the 398.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.