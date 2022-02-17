Pakistan Reports 2,870 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,494,293, against 1,393,209 recoveries and 29,917 deaths, leaving 71,167 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 2,870 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 51,677 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.5 percent.

Health officials have warned that Sindh capital Karachi continues to report a high daily positivity ratio of new coronavirus cases due to the public’s lax attitude toward preventative measures and a low uptake of vaccinations. The metropolis continues to report positivity in excess of 10 percent, with medical experts urging the public to exercise caution and get fully inoculated as soon as possible to avoid any harsh measures going forward.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,494,293 (Tests: 25,948,435)

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,494,293. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 40 to 29,917. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,692 to 1,393,209, or 93.2 percent of total infections. There are currently 71,167 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,495 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 13 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,403. The province now has 497,307 confirmed cases; it reported 583 new infections after administering 19,366 tests, a positivity ratio of 3 percent. There were 1,142 new recoveries recorded, leaving 475,038 fully recovered, and 8,866 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 561,683; it reported 1,013 new infections on Thursday after conducting 16,133 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. The province reported 9 deaths and 649 recoveries, leaving 8,009 deaths and 507,349 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 46,325 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 943 new cases after administering 9,904 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 213,021. It recorded 14 new deaths and 1,393 recoveries, raising toll to 6,167 and recoveries to 194,978. There are currently 11,876 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 35,163, reporting 30 new infections after conducting 508 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.9 percent. There were no deaths and 55 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 371 fatalities and 34,570 fully recovered. There are now 222 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 133,529, reporting 141 new cases after conducting 4,176 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.4 percent. There was 1 death and 1,208 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,002 casualties; 130,244 recovered; and 2,283 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 24 new cases of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 396 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.1 percent; it currently has 11,274 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 53 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 189 fatalities; 10,634 fully recovered people; and 451 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 136 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 1,194 tests, a positivity ratio of 11.4 percent, raising confirmed cases to 42,316. There were 3 deaths and 192 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 776 fatalities and 40,396 fully recovered. It now has 1,144 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 418,183,558 people, with over 5,869,096 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 341,694,386 patients of the 418.2 million+ infected have recovered thus far.