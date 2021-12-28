Pakistan Reports 291 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,294,031, against 1,255,204 recoveries and 28,912 deaths, leaving 9,915 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 291 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 41,869 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.69 percent.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who also heads the National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) overseeing Pakistan’s response to the coronavirus pandemic, on Monday announced that the total number of vaccination doses administered in the country had crossed 150 million. “Total vaccinations carried out now exceed 15 crores,” he wrote on Twitter. “Punjab leads the way in provinces with 68% of eligible population having received at least 1 dose. KP at 57%, Sindh at 51% and Balochistan at 38%. Balochistan has done a great job in December and sharply increased vaccinations,” he added.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,294,031 (Tests: 23,234,148)

Punjab – 444,670

Sindh – 480,901

Balochistan – 33,625

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,247

Islamabad – 108,502

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,657

Deaths – 28,912

Recoveries – 1,255,204

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,294,031. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 3 to 28,912. At the same time, recoveries increased by 229 to 1,255,204, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,915 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 636 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,066. The province now has 444,670 confirmed cases; it reported 60 new infections after administering 17,073 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.35 percent. There were 53 new recoveries recorded, leaving 429,046 fully recovered, and 2,558 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 480,901; it reported 191 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 11,923 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.6 percent. The province reported 1 death and 87 recoveries, raising toll to 7,663 and total recovered to 466,870. Overall, the province now has 6,368 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 12 new cases after administering 7,391 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.16 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,247. It recorded no new deaths and 40 recoveries, maintaining toll at 5,922 and raising recoveries to 174,770. There are currently 555 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday increased its total confirmed cases to 33,625, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 321 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.31 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,175 fully recovered. There are now 87 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 108,502, reporting 27 new cases after conducting 4,357 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent. There were no deaths and 42 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 966 casualties; 107,232 recovered; and 304 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 549 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,239 fully recovered people; and 4 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 255 tests, retaining confirmed cases at 34,657. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,872 fully recovered. It now has 39 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 281,838,851 people, with over 5,422,991 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 251,213,248 patients of the 281.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.