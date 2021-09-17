Pakistan Reports 2,928 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,218,749, against 1,125,952 recoveries and 27,072 deaths, leaving 65,725 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,928 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 57,626 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.1 percent.

The Sindh Health Department on Thursday said that it would administer COVID booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine to all healthcare workers of the province. According to a notification, the decision was driven by the recognition that healthcare workers face an increased risk of contracting the coronavirus and require greater protection. The provincial government, earlier this week, received 320,580 doses of the Pfizer vaccine, which were provided by the U.S. through the COVAX facility.

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,218,749. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 68 to 27,072. At the same time, recoveries increased by 13,716 to 1,125,952, or 92.4 percent of total infections. There are currently 65,725 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,960 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 26 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,345. The province now has 419,423 confirmed cases; it reported 1,227 new infections after conducting 18,102 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent. There were 1,594 new recoveries recorded, leaving 383,536 fully recovered, and 23,542 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 448,658; it reported 980 new infections on Friday after administering 20,313 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.8 percent. The province reported 14 deaths, raising toll to 7,224, while its recoveries rose by 10,794 to 411,317. Overall, the province now has 30,117 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Friday reported 419 new cases after conducting 11,830 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.5 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 170,391. It recorded 25 new deaths and 619 recoveries, raising toll to 5,354 and recoveries to 157,778. There are currently 7,259 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 32,707 with 36 new infections after conducting 872 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.1 percent. There were no deaths and 45 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 32,048 fully recovered. There are now 315 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 171 to 103,720 after conducting 5,212 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.3 percent. There were 2 deaths and 475 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 895 casualties; 99,792 recovered; and 3,033 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday reported 18 new cases after conducting 363 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.9 percent; it currently has 10,222 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 28 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,819 fully recovered people; and 221 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 77 to 33,628 after administering 934 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.2 percent. There was 1 death and 161 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 728 fatalities and 31,662 fully recovered. It now has 1,238 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 227,837,899 people, with over 4,684,172 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 204,490,578 patients of the 227.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.