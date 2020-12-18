Pakistan Reports 2,972 COVID-19 Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections climb to 451,494 against 399,852 recoveries and 9,164 deaths, leaving 42,478 active cases

Pakistan on Friday reported 2,972 new infections of the novel coronavirus after conducting 39,171 tests—a positivity ratio of 7.59 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Thursday told a private broadcaster that over 12,000 Pakistanis had enrolled in the clinical trials of China’s CanSino vaccine thus far, adding that once 18,000 participants had joined, analysis would begin to check its efficacy. He said thus far no adverse effect had been identified.

Despite a severe second wave of COVID-19, Pakistan has yet to fully utilize its claimed testing capacity of 75,303, with daily testing significantly below numbers proposed by global health experts. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), Pakistan’s testing policies likely only record the most symptomatic patients while ignoring the spread among asymptomatic carriers, which studies suggest comprise the majority of infections nationwide.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 451,494 (Tests: 6,216,060)

Punjab – 130,122

Sindh – 201,080

Balochistan – 17,868

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 54,021

Islamabad – 35,700

Gilgit-Baltistan – 4,810

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 7,893

Deaths – 9,164

Recoveries – 399,852

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Friday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 451,494. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 84 to 9,164. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,261 to 399,852, or 88.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 42,478 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 2,447 of them are in critical condition.

Punjab

On Friday, authorities reported 31 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 3,522. The province now has 130,122 confirmed cases; it reported 831 new infections after conducting 15,395 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.4 percent. There were 106 new recoveries recorded, leaving 115,701 fully recovered, and 10,899 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 201,080; it reported 1,374 new infections on Friday after conducting 12,859 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.69 percent. The province reported 33 new deaths, raising toll to 3,270, while its recoveries rose by 1,690 to 178,027. Overall, the province now has 19,783 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

In the past 24 hours, the provincial government has recorded 412 new infections after conducting 4,755 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.66 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 54,021. It recorded 9 new deaths, raising toll to 1,511, while its recoveries have risen by 982 to 48,254. There are currently 4,256 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Friday raised its confirmed cases to 17,868 with 30 new infections after conducting 395 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.59 percent. There was 1 death and 23 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 177 fatalities and 17,258 fully recovered. There are now 433 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Friday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 259 to 35,700 after conducting 4,755 tests; a positivity ratio of 5.45 percent. There were 4 deaths and 364 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 385 casualties; 29,417 recovered; and 5,898 active cases.

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Gilgit-Baltistan on Friday increased by 6 to 4,810 after conducting 367 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.63 percent. The region reported no deaths and 3 recoveries, leaving 99 fatalities and 4,607 fully recovered people. There are currently 104 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 60 to 7,893 after conducting 645 tests, a positivity ratio of 9.3 percent. There were 93 recoveries and 6 deaths in the past 24 hours, leaving 200 fatalities and 6,588 fully recovered. It now has 1,105 active cases of COVID-19.

Global situation

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 75,282,798 people, with over 1,668,356 reported deaths. After a devastating first wave, the world is now reeling from a second wave of the coronavirus, with many countries imposing fresh lockdowns or targeted closures in a bid to curb its spread ahead of mass distribution of vaccines. Overall, around 52,852,602 patients of the 75.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.