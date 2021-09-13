Pakistan Reports 2,988 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,207,508, against 1,090,176 recoveries and 26,787 deaths, leaving 90,545 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 2,988 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 53,158 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.6 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center (NCOC) is set to begin vaccinating people aged 15-17 from today (Monday), with authorities saying adolescents would be inoculated with the Pfizer vaccine, which would be available at all vaccination centers. Earlier, a Ministry of National Health Services official said that all eligible teenagers should bring their B-Form from the National Database and Registration Authority with them to properly input their information and verify their vaccination status.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,207,508 (Tests: 18,521,728)

Punjab – 414,390

Sindh – 445,369

Balochistan – 32,591

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 168,748

Islamabad – 102,863

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,168

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,379

Deaths – 26,787

Recoveries – 1,090,176

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,207,508. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 67 to 26,787. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,391 to 1,090,176, or 90.3 percent of total infections. There are currently 90,545 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,066 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 14 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,225. The province now has 414,390 confirmed cases; it reported 1,208 new infections after conducting 19,038 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. There were 1,376 new recoveries recorded, leaving 375,878 fully recovered, and 26,287 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 445,369; it reported 905 new infections on Monday after administering 16,497 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.5 percent. The province reported 26 deaths, raising toll to 7,159, while its recoveries rose by 871 to 388,496. Overall, the province now has 49,714 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 490 new cases after conducting 11,052 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 168,748. It recorded 20 new deaths and 368 recoveries, raising toll to 5,270 and recoveries to 155,408. There are currently 8,070 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its confirmed cases to 32,591 with 22 new infections after conducting 930 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.4 percent. There were no deaths and 36 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 342 fatalities and 31,913 fully recovered. There are now 336 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 246 to 102,863 after conducting 4,103 tests, a positivity ratio of 5.99 percent. There were 2 deaths and 575 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 889 casualties; 97,758 recovered; and 4,216 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Monday reported 6 new cases after administering 489 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.2 percent. It currently has 10,168 confirmed cases. There were 2 deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 181 fatalities; 9,685 fully recovered people; and 302 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 111 to 33,379 after administering 1,049 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.6 percent. There were 3 deaths and 161 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 721 fatalities and 31,038 fully recovered. It now has 1,620 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 225,479,436 people, with over 4,644,176 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 202,068,229 patients of the 225.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.