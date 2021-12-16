Pakistan Reports 301 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,290,214, against 1,251,914 recoveries and 28,849 deaths, leaving 9,451 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 301 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 42,895 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.70 percent.

The Ministry of National Health Services on Wednesday announced that it had partnered with TikTok to launch a mass awareness campaign for COVID-19 prevention. “We have officially joined TikTok and will be using the platform to disseminate information about COVID-19 prevention and our vaccine program,” it said in a posting on Twitter. In a statement, Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan said the platform would help the government reach out to Pakistanis across the country, adding that TikTok would “significantly help us accelerate our efforts.”

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,290,214 (Tests: 22,689,025)

Punjab – 444,032

Sindh – 478,564

Balochistan – 33,540

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 180,825

Islamabad – 108,198

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,428

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,627

Deaths – 28,849

Recoveries – 1,251,914

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,290,214. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 6 to 28,849. At the same time, recoveries increased by 136 to 1,251,914, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,451 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 704 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,053. The province now has 444,032 confirmed cases; it reported 47 new infections after administering 15,777 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.30 percent. There were 22 new recoveries recorded, leaving 427,811 fully recovered, and 3,168 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 478,564; it reported 152 new infections on Thursday after conducting 11,137 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.36 percent. The province reported no deaths and 25 recoveries, maintaining toll at 7,640 and raising total recovered to 465,765. Overall, the province now has 5,159 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 65 new cases after administering 8,544 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 180,825. It recorded 4 new deaths and 53 recoveries, raising toll to 5,900 and recoveries to 174,217. There are currently 708 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,540, reporting 1 new infection after conducting 720 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.14 percent. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,136 fully recovered. There are now 41 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 26 to 108,198 after conducting 5,998 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.43 percent. There was no deaths and 26 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 963 casualties; 106,924 recovered; and 311 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 1 new case of coronavirus on Thursday after conducting 276 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.36 percent; it currently has 10,428 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,229 fully recovered people; and 13 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 9 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 443 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.03 percent. There was 1 death and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 744 fatalities and 33,832 fully recovered. It now has 51 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 272,487,765 people, with over 5,345,727 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 244,864,185 patients of the 272.5 million+ infected have recovered thus far.