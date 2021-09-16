Pakistan Reports 3,012 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,215,821, against 1,112,236 recoveries and 27,004 deaths, leaving 76,581 active cases

Pakistan on Thursday reported 3,012 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 56,778 tests—a positivity ratio of 5.3 percent.

Special Assistant to the P.M. on Health Dr. Faisal Sultan on Wednesday said it was too early to lift all coronavirus restrictions across Pakistan. “There are some cities that have not been able to reduce their cases so people need to strictly follow the SOPs and wear masks,” he said, adding that vaccines were available in sufficient quantities and all eligible citizens should get inoculated as soon as possible. To a question, he said restrictions could not be completely lifted until 60-70 percent of the population had been fully vaccinated against COVID-19.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,215,821 (Tests: 18,682,730)

Punjab – 418,196

Sindh – 447,678

Balochistan – 32,671

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 169,972

Islamabad – 103,549

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,204

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 33,551

Deaths – 27,004

Recoveries – 1,112,236

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Thursday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,215,821. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 66 to 27,004. At the same time, recoveries increased by 3,897 to 1,112,236, or 91.5 percent of total infections. There are currently 76,581 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 5,039 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Thursday, authorities reported 28 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,319. The province now has 418,196 confirmed cases; it reported 1,295 new infections after conducting 18,399 tests, a positivity ratio of 7 percent. There were 2,026 new recoveries recorded, leaving 381,942 fully recovered, and 23,935 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 447,678; it reported 838 new infections on Thursday after administering 18,225 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.6 percent. The province reported 18 deaths, raising toll to 7,210, while its recoveries rose by 496 to 400,523. Overall, the province now has 39,945 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Thursday reported 543 new cases after conducting 12,207 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.4 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 169,972. It recorded 19 new deaths and 627 recoveries, raising toll to 5,329 and recoveries to 157,159. There are currently 7,484 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Thursday raised its confirmed cases to 32,671 with 13 new infections after conducting 1,289 tests, a positivity ratio of 1 percent. There were no deaths and 18 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 344 fatalities and 32,003 fully recovered. There are now 324 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Thursday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 256 to 103,549 after conducting 5,135 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.98 percent. There was 1 death and 528 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 893 casualties; 99,317 recovered; and 3,339 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Thursday reported 6 new cases after conducting 544 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.1 percent; it currently has 10,204 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 44 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 182 fatalities; 9,791 fully recovered people; and 231 active cases of COVID-19.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 61 to 33,551 after administering 979 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.2 percent. There were no deaths and 158 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 727 fatalities and 31,501 fully recovered. It now has 1,323 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 227,268,290 people, with over 4,673,652 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 203,970,323 patients of the 227.3 million+ infected have recovered thus far.