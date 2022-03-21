Pakistan Reports 303 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,522,191, against 1,476,120 recoveries and 30,331 deaths, leaving 15,740 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 303 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 30,300 tests—a positivity ratio of 1 percent.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,522,191 (Tests: 27,175,808)

Punjab – 504,442

Sindh – 573,753

Balochistan – 35,458

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 218,689

Islamabad – 134,963

Gilgit-Baltistan – 11,666

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 43,220

Deaths – 30,331

Recoveries – 1,476,120

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,522,191. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 2 to 30,331. At the same time, recoveries increased by 361 to 1,476,120, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 15,740 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 493 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,550. The province now has 504,442 confirmed cases; it reported 49 new infections after administering 14,322 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.34 percent. There were 150 new recoveries recorded, leaving 488,264 fully recovered, and 2,628 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh rose to 573,753 on Monday after it reported 174 new infections with 6,751 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.6 percent. The province reported no deaths or recoveries, leaving 8,091 deaths and 553,845 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 11,817 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 60 new cases after administering 7,059 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.85 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 218,689. It recorded no new deaths and 100 recoveries, maintaining toll at 6,307 and raising recoveries to 211,411. There are currently 971 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday maintained its total confirmed cases at 35,458, reporting no new infections after conducting 217 tests. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 378 fatalities and 35,059 fully recovered. There are now 21 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases to 134,963, reporting 12 new cases after conducting 1,292 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.93 percent. There were no deaths and 31 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 1,022 casualties; 133,723 recovered; and 218 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 322 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent; it currently has 11,666 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 25 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 191 fatalities; 11,428 fully recovered people; and 47 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir has reported 6 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 337 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.78 percent, raising confirmed cases to 43,220. There were no deaths and 6 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 792 fatalities and 42,390 fully recovered. It now has 38 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 471,070,356 people, with over 6,101,018 reported deaths. As the world recovers from a fifth wave of the pandemic caused by the highly infectious Omicron variant, with some observers claiming its rapid spread has provided “short-term immunity” to large segments of the global population, the World Health Organization continues to call for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world. The global health body has stressed that deploying vaccine boosters for the already vaccinated does not help counter the mutation of new variants in populations that have yet to be inoculated and warned that if everyone isn’t safe, then no one is. Overall, around 407,098,336 patients of the 471.1 million+ infected have recovered thus far.