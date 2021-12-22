Pakistan Reports 310 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,292,047, against 1,253,594 recoveries and 28,892 deaths, leaving 9,561 active cases

Pakistan on Wednesday reported 310 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 46,991 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.66 percent.

European states are considering new curbs on socializing in a bid to prevent the spread of the Omicron variant of the coronavirus. The new variant of concern has rapidly spread across Europe, the U.S., Africa and some Asian states, with Germany and Ireland among states that have already re-imposed lockdowns. “All of the evidence so far points to Omicron being the most transmissible COVID-19 variant yet,” said New Zealand COVID-19 Response Minister Chris Hipkins, with health experts warning that the only answer was to adapt vaccines to the new variant.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,292,047 (Tests: 22,954,234)

Punjab – 444,320

Sindh – 479,664

Balochistan – 33,606

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 181,053

Islamabad – 108,329

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,429

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,646

Deaths – 28,892

Recoveries – 1,253,594

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Wednesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,292,047. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 10 to 28,892. At the same time, recoveries increased by 296 to 1,253,594, or 97 percent of total infections. There are currently 9,561 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 645 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Wednesday, authorities reported 1 death due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,060. The province now has 444,320 confirmed cases; it reported 53 new infections after administering 18,468 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.29 percent. There were 46 new recoveries recorded, leaving 428,526 fully recovered, and 2,734 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 479,664; it reported 183 new infections on Wednesday after conducting 13,387 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.37 percent. The province reported 4 deaths and 140 recoveries, raising toll to 7,658 and total recovered to 466,280. Overall, the province now has 5,726 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Wednesday reported 30 new cases after administering 9,501 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.32 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 181,053. It recorded 4 new deaths and 72 recoveries, raising toll to 5,915 and recoveries to 174,475. There are currently 663 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Wednesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,606, reporting 19 new infections after conducting 804 tests, a positivity ratio of 2.36 percent. There were no deaths and 4 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 363 fatalities and 33,158 fully recovered. There are now 85 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Wednesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 21 to 108,329 after conducting 4,234 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.49 percent. There were no deaths and 30 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 964 casualties; 107,075 recovered; and 290 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Wednesday after conducting 179 tests; it currently has 10,429 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,229 fully recovered people; and 14 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 418 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.96 percent. There was 1 death and 4 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 746 fatalities and 33,851 fully recovered. It now has 49 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 276,593,370 people, with over 5,385,347 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are struggling to counter mutated variants, or have introduced vaccination boosters to maintain normalcy. There are mounting calls, especially from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help prevent the mutation of new variants. Overall, around 248,103,543 patients of the 276.6 million+ infected have recovered thus far.