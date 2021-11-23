Pakistan Reports 315 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,282,510, against 1,238,980 recoveries and 28,668 deaths, leaving 14,862 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 315 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 35,332 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.89 percent.

The International Monetary Fund will audit $1.4 billion of additional funding it provided to Pakistan in April 2020 to help its economy recover from the COVID-19 shock, Adviser to the P.M. on Finance Shaukat Tarin told a press conference on Monday. “They have asked for it, and we have to do it,” he said after the global lender said it had reached an agreement with Pakistan to revive a stalled $6 billion funding program, subject to implementation of “prior actions”—such as the audit—and approval by the IMF’s Executive Board

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,282,510 (Tests: 21,717,637)

Punjab – 442,556

Sindh – 474,407

Balochistan – 33,453

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,644

Islamabad – 107,506

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,408

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,536

Deaths – 28,668

Recoveries – 1,238,980

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,282,510. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 5 to 28,668. At the same time, recoveries increased by 8,010 to 1,238,980, or 96.6 percent of total infections. There are currently 14,862 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,026 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 3 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 13,002. The province now has 442,556 confirmed cases; it reported 77 new infections after administering 14,191 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. There were 877 new recoveries recorded, leaving 423,290 fully recovered, and 6,264 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 474,407; it reported 164 new infections on Tuesday after conducting 10,596 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.55 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,611, and 7,044 new recoveries, achieving 459,903 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 6,893 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 40 new cases after administering 6,289 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.64 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,644. It recorded 2 new deaths and 52 recoveries, raising toll to 5,818 and achieving recoveries of 172,561. There are currently 1,265 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,453, reporting 9 new infections after conducting 819 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.09 percent. There were no deaths and 11 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 33,015 fully recovered. There are now 80 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 23 to 107,506 after conducting 3,018 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.76 percent. There were no deaths and 22 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 952 casualties; 106,255 recovered; and 299 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported 2 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday after conducting 322 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.62 percent; it currently has 10,408 confirmed cases. There were no deaths and 1 recovery reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,199 fully recovered people; and 23 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported no new cases of COVID-19 after administering 97 tests. There were no deaths and 3 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,757 fully recovered. It now has 38 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 258,441,075 people, with over 5,174,847 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 233,913,010 patients of the 258.4 million+ infected have recovered thus far.