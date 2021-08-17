Pakistan Reports 3,221 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,105,300, against 993,304 recoveries and 24,573 deaths, leaving 87,423 active cases

Pakistan on Tuesday reported 3,221 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 48,181 tests—a positivity ratio of 6.7 percent.

Authorities have announced they will test every person entering Pakistan from Afghanistan for the coronavirus, adding that anyone found testing positive for coronavirus would be sent to government-designated quarantine centers. Earlier, the government had announced that Pakistani nationals would be allowed to return to the country without needing to secure a negative PCR test prior to commencement of travel.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,105,300 (Tests: 16,950,196)

Punjab – 373,718

Sindh – 413,379

Balochistan – 31,632

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa – 153,134

Islamabad – 94,402

Gilgit-Baltistan – 9,442

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 29,593

Deaths – 24,573

Recoveries – 993,304

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Tuesday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,105,300. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 95 to 24,573. At the same time, recoveries increased by 4,291 to 993,304, or 89.9 percent of total infections. There are currently 87,423 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 4,896 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Tuesday, authorities reported 40 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 11,412. The province now has 373,718 confirmed cases; it reported 968 new infections after conducting 20,496 tests, a positivity ratio of 4.7 percent. There were 657 new recoveries recorded, leaving 340,769 fully recovered, and 21,537 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 413,379; it reported 1,214 new infections on Tuesday after administering 13,695 tests, a positivity ratio of 8.9 percent. The province reported 36 deaths, raising toll to 6,475, while its recoveries rose by 2,409 to 360,469. Overall, the province now has 46,435 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Tuesday reported 509 new cases after conducting 8,009 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.3 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 153,134. It recorded 11 new deaths and 338 recoveries, raising toll to 4,679 and recoveries to 141,379. There are currently 7,076 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Tuesday raised its confirmed cases to 31,632 with 49 new infections after conducting 456 tests, a positivity ratio of 10.7 percent. There were no deaths and 104 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 335 fatalities and 30,535 fully recovered. There are now 762 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Tuesday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 294 to 94,402 after conducting 3,966 tests, a positivity ratio of 7.4 percent. There were 3 deaths and 422 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 837 casualties; 87,875 recovered; and 5,690 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan on Tuesday recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 after conducting 676 tests, a positivity ratio of 6.8 percent; it now has 9,442 confirmed cases. The region reported 2 deaths and 106 recoveries, leaving 166 fatalities and 8,322 fully recovered people. There are currently 954 active cases of COVID-19 in the region.

In Pakistan-administered Kashmir, confirmed cases rose by 141 to 29,593 after administering 883 tests, a positivity ratio of 15.97 percent. There were 3 deaths and 255 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 669 fatalities and 23,955 fully recovered. It now has 4,969 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 208,705,980 people, with over 4,383,786 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants, especially the Delta variant that is now driving the bulk of confirmed infections globally. Overall, around 187,101,209 patients of the 208.7 million+ infected have recovered thus far.