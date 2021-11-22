Pakistan Reports 323 Coronavirus Cases in 24 Hours

Confirmed infections of COVID-19 reach 1,282,195, against 1,230,970 recoveries and 28,663 deaths, leaving 22,562 active cases

Pakistan on Monday reported 323 new infections of COVID-19 after conducting 37,148 tests—a positivity ratio of 0.87 percent.

The National Command and Operation Center on Sunday announced that Pakistan had achieved a milestone by administering 120 million doses of various COVID-19 vaccines. In a statement, it said that 120,448,598 vaccine doses had been administered since the nationwide vaccination drive launched in February, adding that as of Saturday (Nov. 20) 78,845,170 people had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, and 49,010,906 had been fully vaccinated.

Confirmed Cases, Total – 1,282,195 (Tests: 21,682,105)

Punjab – 442,479

Sindh – 474,243

Balochistan – 33,444

Khyber–Pakhtunkhwa – 179,604

Islamabad – 107,483

Gilgit-Baltistan – 10,406

Pakistan-administered Kashmir – 34,536

Deaths – 28,663

Recoveries – 1,230,970

In the 24 hours preceding 8 a.m., Monday, Pakistan’s confirmed cases climbed to 1,282,195. Meanwhile, deaths increased by 4 to 28,663. At the same time, recoveries increased by 236 to 1,230,970, or 96 percent of total infections. There are currently 22,562 active cases of COVID-19 in the country, with the NCOC saying 1,043 of them require critical care.

Punjab

On Monday, authorities reported 2 deaths due to the coronavirus, raising total casualties to 12,999. The province now has 442,479 confirmed cases; it reported 57 new infections after administering 11,274 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.51 percent. There were 119 new recoveries recorded, leaving 422,413 fully recovered, and 7,067 active cases of the virus.

Sindh

Confirmed cases of the novel coronavirus in Sindh have now climbed to 474,243; it reported 185 new infections on Monday after conducting 12,544 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.47 percent. The province reported no deaths, maintaining toll at 7,611, and 13 new recoveries, achieving 452,859 total recovered. Overall, the province now has 13,773 active cases of the novel coronavirus.

Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa

The provincial government on Monday reported 51 new cases after administering 9,397 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.54 percent. Overall, Khyber-Pakhtunkhwa’s confirmed cases have climbed to 179,604. It recorded 2 new deaths and 69 recoveries, raising toll to 5,816 and achieving recoveries of 172,509. There are currently 1,279 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Balochistan

The province on Monday raised its total confirmed cases to 33,444, reporting 10 new infections after conducting 598 tests, a positivity ratio of 1.67 percent. There were no deaths and 11 recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 358 fatalities and 33,004 fully recovered. There are now 82 active cases of COVID-19 in the province.

Federal Areas

Islamabad on Monday raised its confirmed coronavirus cases by 16 to 107,483 after conducting 3,022 tests, a positivity ratio of 0.53 percent. There were no deaths and 22 recoveries recorded in the past 24 hours, leaving 952 casualties; 106,233 recovered; and 298 active cases.

Gilgit-Baltistan reported no new cases of coronavirus on Monday after conducting 209 tests; it currently has 10,406 confirmed cases. There were no deaths or recoveries reported in the past 24 hours, leaving 186 fatalities; 10,198 fully recovered people; and 22 active cases of COVID-19.

Pakistan-administered Kashmir reported 4 new cases of COVID-19 after administering 104 tests, a positivity ratio of 3.85 percent. There were no deaths and 2 recoveries in the past 24 hours, leaving 741 fatalities and 33,754 fully recovered. It now has 41 active cases of COVID-19.

Across the world

Globally, the virus has now infected more than 257,832,881 people, with over 5,168,069 reported deaths. After having passed through multiple waves of the pandemic, the world is divided between countries that are either in the midst of new waves driven by mutated variants, or have launched mass vaccination drives that are allowing them to reopen safely. There are mounting calls, including from the World Health Organization, for “vaccine equality,” i.e. for developed nations to stop hoarding vaccines in excess of their requirements and to share them with the developing world to help curb the spread of new mutated variants. Overall, around 232,756,149 patients of the 257.8 million+ infected have recovered thus far.